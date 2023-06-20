Voice snatched from Yasmeen (14): Thieves stole speech computer

Eye control computer has been indispensable for Yasmine for many years. He has Rett syndrome, a condition in which growth stops and regresses to that of a baby or child. This often happens when a child is between 6 and 18 months old, but Yasmin was five. “She spoke about thirty words, but she completely disappeared. She can’t even use her hands to draw things,” Michelle told editi nl.
sound
That’s why a computer with eye control was finally bought. She can use it to indicate all sorts of things, for example that she’s been very busy for a while or that she’d like to have a bowl of chips. The computer then pronounces the sentence. “It’s his voice,” says Michelle.
And now he has lost that voice. The bag in which the computer was kept was stolen from the hallway. “In this weather, the kids are constantly running in and out of the house, and they have play dates. Sometimes the door is left open for a while. Maybe someone broke in.”
yes and no card
For the time being, Michelle communicates with Yasmin through yes and no cards. “Yasmin can then indicate yes and no with her eyes.” It is restrictive, as it means that only closed questions can be asked. “On her computer she can say what she wants and indicate her needs. Now she has lost a sliver of independence.”
Buying a new computer is also not easy. The market for this type of eye gauge computer is very small, which makes the devices very expensive. They are not always reimbursed either. In addition, the device has been completely optimized for Yasmine over the years. There is a lot of work in this. “You start with two pictures, then it’s four and then eight. Now it’s big pages with sentences, games and she can watch Harry Styles videos.”
new offer
That’s why finding this particular computer is even more important. Meanwhile, Michele has, among other things, kept all kinds of notes so far without result. So KMD, a computer developing company, decided to make Yasmeen a new offer. “Everyone needs a voice, including Yasmine,” says director Marcel Kap.
He heard about the theft and decided to act immediately. He will receive his new eye control computer tomorrow morning. But it is not yet adapted to Yasmin’s needs. This isn’t a problem with the new device, according to Cupp. “We communicate with software programs that run through the cloud,” he says.
Cupp says: “We log into the new computer with her details and then Yasmin has her vocabulary again.”
‘Better return’
Still, Mother Michele would like to find Yasmine’s real computer. After all, it saves a lot of money and insurance hassle. She is trying her best to get the computer back, by putting notes with the number 06 on it. “The computer is of no use to anyone, but it is very valuable to us.”
Michelle hopes the thief will return the computer. No need to report whoever stole it. “We would love for the device to come back,” she says. “The thief may have left it unseen on a picnic table in front of the door or in a giveaway box in Fleureuilensteig. There’s no camera, so no one can see it.”