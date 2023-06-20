Voice snatched from Yasmeen (14): Thieves stole speech computer

Eye control computer has been indispensable for Yasmine for many years. He has Rett syndrome, a condition in which growth stops and regresses to that of a baby or child. This often happens when a child is between 6 and 18 months old, but Yasmin was five. “She spoke about thirty words, but she completely disappeared. She can’t even use her hands to draw things,” Michelle told editi nl.

That’s why a computer with eye control was finally bought. She can use it to indicate all sorts of things, for example that she’s been very busy for a while or that she’d like to have a bowl of chips. The computer then pronounces the sentence. “It’s his voice,” says Michelle.