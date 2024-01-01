Volaris expects its capacity to decline by 18% in 2024

Between the problem of Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines and the grounding of many of its aircraft, Volaris expects its available seat miles (ASM) capacity to fall between 16 and 18% in 2024.

The company, headed by Enrique Beltranena, remains focused on executing its business plan to meet strong demand in the Mexican and foreign markets and drive profitable growth, despite limitations related to preventive inspections of turbines.

“Our priorities for the year are: guaranteeing the safety of our ambassadors and passengers, increasing profitability and optimizing the reliability of the network,” the airline said in a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

The document indicates that Volaris expects to invest approximately $300 million by 2024, EBITDA margins will be between 31% to 33%, and fuel prices for its planes will be between $2.50 to $2.60.

Volaris specifies that the estimates include compensation in accordance with the agreement signed with Pratt & Whitney on December 5, 2023, and that it is estimated to be received based on the estimate of the number of aircraft that will remain grounded as a result of GTF preventive inspections. engine.

Volaris, the largest in the country

At the end of 2023, Volaris remained the largest Mexican airline in the country, as in 2023 it transported 33 million 449 thousand passengers, 10.8% more than in 2022, that is, 3 million 258 thousand additional passengers.

Enrique Beltranena highlighted that December’s traffic results reinforce his confidence in the resilience of its network and the strength of its business plan for 2024.

“We are pleased with the demand experienced during the peak season, which, along with the changes implemented across our network, helped us achieve high single-digit year-over-year growth in total unit revenue. Similarly, our reserve curve gives us confidence that this trend will continue during the first quarter of the year,” he indicated.

At the time, Beltraneña reported that in the third quarter of the year alone, the situation had a negative impact of $18 million on its income and for the whole of 2023 he expected it to fluctuate by 3.2 billion pesos.

