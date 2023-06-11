Volkskrant TV selection for Saturday 10 June



Casey Affleck in ‘Light of My Life’ by Casey Affleck.

how the West Was Won



BBC2, 3pm

(Western, John Ford, Henry Hathaway, George Marshall, 1962) Masterful Western and entertaining history lesson at once. Divided into five chapters, the film moves chronologically through the pioneer history of the United States, featuring (partially) members of a large impoverished family who have moved west from New York. It was shot in spectacular Cinerama, a new technique at the time in which each scene was shot with three fixed cameras, with the images later merged into a single image. The result: wide, dazzling, impressive shots in which chases, fights and a moving train come into their own.



George Peppard in How the West Was Won by John Ford.

Center



NPO 2 at 8 PM

In 2030, at least 27 percent of the energy used in the Netherlands must come from sustainable sources. That is why so many wind farms are being built in the North Sea, where the number of wind turbines could rise to 30,000 in 2050. What does this mean for nature in the region? Petra Gries talks to scientists who are investigating the ecological impact of wind farms. How many times does a bird hit a blade and how do fish perceive the sound of windmills?

vranks



Canvas, 8:10 PM

Over the past 25 years, approximately 34,000 people have fled from the North to South Korea. During the Corona crisis, the number of refugees was extremely low, but now that the restrictions have been lifted, more numbers are expected to arrive. A report from Vranckx suggests that it hasn’t been easy for the North Koreans following their flight. They have no network and find it difficult to get work. If government support is lost after several years, many people will be in trouble.

Barry Manilow on the BBC



BBC2, 9.25pm

Next week Barry Manilow will celebrate his 80th birthday. With Barry Manilow at the BBC, the broadcaster broadcasts a compilation of performances from BBC programs over the years. Manilow then sang his biggest hits on the 2004 performance One Night with Barry Manilow. After midnight, there are two more performances by the singer: a 1989 concert at the Birmingham National Exhibition Center and a performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra in Hyde Park in the context of the Proms 2019.

On the way to Pinkpop 2023!



NPO 3 at 9:58 PM

The Landgraf will again be filled with music lovers during the new edition of Pinkpop next week. Headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, Robbie Williams and Pink. Pinkpop on its way to 2023 in anticipation broadcast! Eva Kleven and Vera Simmons are looking forward to the cast taking the stage next weekend. They also consider the Pinkpop edition of 2022, when after two corona years 108 thousand visitors enjoyed acts such as Metallica and Pearl Jam.

light of my life



Canvas, 10 PM

(Drama, Casey Affleck, 2019) Casey Affleck’s feature film begins in a dystopian future where women are nearly extinct. It is a half-rotten society, in which abandoned males roam in packs without prospects for a future or reproduction. Rag, a boyish looking girl and her father wander into that world. The clever thing about this beautifully realized drama is the thought experiment that underpins it – what does it feel like to be the only woman in a world of men? Everything is exaggerated in such a way that questions about gender difference become sharp. Affleck himself plays the father brilliantly, with young Anna Pniewski even better as Raga.

a star is born



BBC1, 11.20 pm

(Drama, Bradley Cooper, 2018) A great find. Lady Gaga may be world famous, but Lady Gaga without makeup was a fresh face onto whom you can still project all kinds of things as a movie viewer. In a star is bornIn the American fairy tale about fame and doomed love that has been told regularly since 1937, in a new film, Ellie (Lady Gaga) transforms from an insecure waitress to an accomplished pop goddess. Bradley Cooper, also debuting as a director, is equally convincing in the role of Jack, the country and western star who searches for him, but whose own star goes out.