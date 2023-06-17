Volkskrant TV selection for Saturday 17 June



Myriam Akhediou and Idir Ben Adi in Le Jeune Ahmed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. image x

Maarten van der Weijden Eleven City Triathlon



NPO 1 at 7.13 pm

Maarten van der Weijden wants to achieve a major milestone next week to raise money for cancer research. The Olympic swimming champion tries to complete the route of the Elfstedentocht by swimming, cycling and walking, and invites the public to join him. NOS and KRO-NCV report on the Eleven Cities Triathlon every evening. Presenter Herman van der Zandt welcomes the various guests, Joris Linsen talks with the participants and the public, and Aline de Zeeuw takes position on the route with the changing influencers.

Miami Vice



RTL 7, 8 PM

(Crime, Michael Mann, 2006) Based on the cult series, this action thriller bears little in common with the sweaty original, in which the Miami crime scene bursts from the screen in all its Eighties glory. Director Michael Mann (already jointly responsible for the series as a producer) breaks new ground in an engrossing way. James ‘Sonny’ Crockett (Colin Farrell) and Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs (Jamie Foxx) are free of all the irony that usually adorns recent remakes of the 1980s series, as they return to an almost unrecognizable, gloomy Miami Rahit works as a serious undercover cop. Beach boys and bikini girls.



Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in Michael Mann’s Miami Vice. image x

Center



NPO 2 at 8:01 PM

in science magazine Center Petra Gries this week finds herself immersed in a world that has little to do with science: that of conspiracy theorists. Why are so many people attracted to conspiracy theories? Is it an expression of mistrust of the government, does it meet a need created by secularism, or is it because ideas spread more easily than ever thanks to the internet? Graze talks to behavioral scientist Jan-Willem van Progen about the origins of conspiracy theories and visits a flat Earth convention.

le young ahmed



Canvas, 10 PM

(Drama, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, 2019) Suddenly we get into le young ahmed In the restricted life of Ahmed, a 13-year-old boy (played with forceful and deadly seriousness by debutant Idir Ben Addi) who two months ago was having fun and playing video games, but now hates infidels and skips his homework class. Running away from time to reach the mosque. While the film touches on possible causes, the Walloon Darden brothers are really concerned about something else. Instead of investigating whether Ahmed is radicalized, they wonder if there is a way out. that matters le young ahmedSet in an apparently moderate Muslim community, a tight-knit thriller has charm.

pink pop 2023



NPO 3, 10:02 PM

Now that Pinkpop is in full swing, Vera Simmons and Eva Kleven team up with brand new Pinkpop reporter Raven van Dorst to report on the big concert in Landgraf. Robbie Williams will round out the day, but before that Queens of the Stone Age can be seen. Earlier in the evening, visitors can enjoy Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp’s band The Black Keys and Hollywood Vampires. In addition to backstage interviews and festival stories, there are also atmospheric reports and recordings of live performances.

McDonald’s and Dodd’s



NPO 2, 10:09 PM

Inspired detective Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and her coy but indispensable colleague Dodds (Jason Watkins) are back to solve new murder cases in and around idyllic Bath. The third season of McDonald & Dodds begins with the discovery of a young woman’s dead body in a crowded park. Who is that woman and why did she die with a smile on her lips? Those questions lead MacDonald and Dodds to reclusive Professor George Gillen, who lives with his 100-year-old mother on a dilapidated estate.

the deer Hunter



BBC1, 12:10am

(War, Michael Cimino, 1978) A three-hour epic about three American steel workers, played unforgettably by Robert De Niro, John Savage and Christopher Walken, who unceremoniously venture into the hell of Vietnam. There are long scenes surrounding the classic wine-drenched Russian Orthodox wedding, deer hunting and Russian roulette led by the Vietcong, which critics say, to some degree, embody the evils of war. According to veterans, the game was never played in Vietnam. builds the intensity of the deer Hunter No less at that.