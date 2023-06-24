Volkskrant TV selection for Saturday 24 June



Paul Newman in The Long, Hot Summer by Martin Ritt. image x

Veterans Day



NPO 1 at 12.45 pm

On the 19th Veterans Day, the Netherlands honors more than a million servicemen who have served for peace since 1945, including the war in Korea and the missions in Srebrenica and Uruzgan. The Hague’s city center is dominated by a parade carried out by, among others, King Willem-Alexander, to whom the NOS reports directly. There will be a look at the highlights of Maliveld on NPO 2 at 22:07. In both broadcasts, a report focuses on Dutch Korea legend Jaap Constandse.

long, hot summer



BBC2, 2.15pm

(play, Martin Ritt, 1958) Based on three stories by William Faulkner – spotted horse (1931), bar burning (1939) and Hamlet (1940) – Martin Ritt directed a sultry and atmospheric drama in which pyromaniac Paul Newman arrives in a Mississippi village dominated by real estate man Orson Welles. Recognizing Newman’s rebellious nature, Welles takes him in and wants him to marry his daughter (Joanne Woodward). long, hot summer Looks different because of playing sultry (Newman) and high (Wells). Newman and Woodward, who had been having an affair for several years on the set of the film, married before the premiere and became that year’s showbiz couple.

Maarten van der Weijden Eleven Cities Triathlon



NPO 1, 7:05 PM

If his test of strength goes according to plan, Maarten van der Weijden will complete his Elfstaden triathlon this afternoon. The Olympic swimmer then completed the 200 km route to Elfstadentocht by swimming, cycling and walking. van der Weijden’s finale this afternoon studio sports Can be seen on NPO1, where it will be announced in a special broadcast tonight whether the athlete has raised the expected 4.7 million euros for cancer research. Van der Weijden himself was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 19.



Leonardo DiCaprio in The Man in the Iron Mask by Randall Wallace. image x

the man in the Iron Mask



RTL 7, 8 PM

(Adventure, Randall Wallace, 1998) Beautifully staged adventure drama based on the work of Alexandre Dumas. France, 1660: It’s been many years since Aramis, Athos, Porthos and D’Artagnan have been fighting as gunners of the Royal Guard. When the cruel King Louis XIV (Leonardo DiCaprio) learns that he has a twin brother, he has him imprisoned. Aramis (Jeremy Irons) learns of this secret and plans to escape. The star cast enjoys it, but the story starts slowly, veers in all directions and is full of impossibilities.

Center

NPO 2 at 8.10 PM

Still many people have complaints related to Covid. If it lasts for at least three months, it is post-covid, a phenomenon about which little is known. Petra enters the Grays this week Center Merle Hellemans, visiting pulmonologist, who is investigating what complaints post-Covid patients face. Sports scientist Rob Wuest wants to know why these patients actually get sick when they exercise. Retired General Practitioner Alphonse Old Luhuis is committed to C-Support, a foundation that supports people with COVID-19.



Logan Marshall-Green in Leigh Whannell’s upgrade. image x

public enemy



NPO 3 at 8.20 PM

Finnish journalist Katja Salonen (Krita Salminen) gets into trouble when she investigates the suspicious affairs of local soccer hero Samuli Tolonen. He discovers suspicious cryptocurrency trading, and when the footballer is found dead in his swimming pool moments later, his fans take their anger out on Katja. Finnish crime series public enemy (Kansan Vihollinen), of which BNNVara airs two episodes every week, the journalist becomes the target of a hate campaign. As public enemy number one, she sets out in search of the truth.

upgrade



Veronica at 10:40 pm

(Science Fiction, Leigh Whannell, 2018) An Elon Musk-like inventor comes up with an artificial intelligence application in this delicious pulp film that allows the paralyzed Gray to regain complete control of his body via a brain chip. The chip takes on a life of its own and transforms Gray into a flexible fighting machine. Logan Marshall-Green plays that transition solidly, bringing some subtle artificiality to his movements. This effect is further amplified when he tracks down his wife’s killers and turns the upgrade into a futuristic revenge thriller.