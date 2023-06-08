Volkskrant TV selection for Saturday 3 June



(Disaster film, Ror Uthaug, 2015) In Norway in 1934, part of a mountain wall fell and formed a fjord. The ensuing tsunami killed dozens of local residents. The Norwegian expects even bigger plays in the future. According to Norwegian director Ror Uthug, the screenplay begs for a film adaptation. not without pride the wave Billed as ‘the first Scandinavian disaster film’. It may be a local story, but the movie follows Hollywood rules in that natural disasters threaten half the population. It’s amazing what Uthaug managed to do with a relatively modest budget.



With lies and bluff, the overly ambitious Roger Brown (Axel Boym) manages to land a job at the headhunting agency Alpha. To supplement his salary, he begins a lucrative sideline with a shady friend: stealing works of art from the homes of his wealthy clients. Brown goes to great lengths to rise up the ranks, only to find the mysterious British Kelly on his way up. Norwegian series the companies themselves Shows the young years of the main character of the book Hodejegerne by Jo Nesbo, which has already been successfully adapted into a feature film.

This week, Valdemar Torenstra will step in upside down america across the border in Arizona. In Mexico he sees how the national identity is a mix of indigenous and colonial elements. three quarters of the current population mestizo, with both European and indigenous ancestry. One of the first mestizos was Martín Cortés, the son of Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and La Malinche, a native woman who was given to Cortés and became his translator. La Malinche is seen today as a symbolic mother of the Mexican people.

Because working with his popular band The Jam was starting to feel like a stretch, Paul Weller needed something new in 1982. He disbanded The Jam and formed The Style Council with keyboard player Mick Talbot. The band gained a loyal fan base and reached its greatest prominence during 1984’s Live Aid. in documentary Long Hot Summers – The Story of the Style Council Weller sees that round. Famous fans like Boy George (Culture Club) and actor Martin Freeman (Office) Tell them what made them special on the Style Council.

Songwriter, performer and bandleader Prince scored huge hits in the eighties 1999 And purple Rain, but were also not afraid to experiment with psychedelic music, jazz, hip-hop, and other musical styles. Even after his great successes ended, the versatile Prince remained active as a musician until his death in 2016. a purple rule The former gives the floor to band members and artists who have worked with the enigmatic artist. even at 11:55 pm Prince and the Revolution: Live Screened at his famous 1985 concert in Syracuse, New York.

(Action, Martin Campbell, 2000) A climbing film that according to seasoned climbers isn’t quite right: not about climbing technique, not about equipment and not even about location. vertical Limit So is primarily an action film, in which an injured climber (Chris O’Donnell) climbs K2 to rescue his sister (Robin Tunney). The film was not shot in the Himalayas, but on a mountain in New Zealand that doesn’t even look like K2. But who cares if you’re just hungry for entertaining, exciting fare.



(musical, Albert Magnoli, 1984) Rock musical in which the life story of Prince (1958–2016) is presented as a bizarre fairy tale with many beautiful lovers and exaggerated failures. Lavish costumes and huge hairstyles are hopelessly out of date, but Oscar winners go on and on artist Self-penned soundtrack, featuring hit single when Doves Cry, Is complete. prince plays purple Rain The Kid, a talented and struggling life, is abused by his father and finds an outlet in performing with his band, The Revolution. Conflicts with competing bands lead to some drama. directed by Albert Magnoli, who would later serve as the pop superstar’s manager.