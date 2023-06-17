Voonpunt applies for a permit to build sixty new houses in the Schrans district: “It’s a great project” (Sint-Katelijne-Wever)

The social housing company Woonpunt Mechelen submitted a permit application for the construction of sixty new homes at Wossenberglei in Onz-Liv-Vröve-Wever. The social will be a mix of owner occupied and rental housing. Due to the merger of the social housing companies of the area, the file was pending for a long time.

Plans for the construction of dozens of new homes in the Wossenbergli in the Schrans district in Onz-Liev-Vröve-Wever are not new. The file was started about eight years ago and the roads, sidewalks and parking lots were laid only a few years ago for the expansion of the district. Now progress is also being made in the matter of effective acquisition of houses. Woonpunt Mechelen has recently submitted an application for an environmental permit.

The project was initiated by Kleine Landigendom Mechelen en Omstreken (Klemo), but due to the reform of the housing companies, it ended up in the hands of Voonpunt. The file was also delayed due to the merger. “Clemo and Voonpunt merged into a social housing company, but as Voonpunt we are no longer active in Sint-Kelijn-Wever”, says chairman Bert Delanoise (VLD-Groen-M+). “We will still complete the project and then hand it over to Volkswoningen van Duffel, to which Sint-Katelijne-Waver is joining.”

The streets and sidewalks are already in place, but the houses were delayed. , © Dirk Vertomen

It is a project with a total of sixty modern and almost energy-neutral houses. There will be 22 apartments and 38 single-family homes with different surfaces and compositions. “Fifty houses are being sold,” says Delanoise. “They are owner-occupied social housing, which means that buyers must meet certain conditions. The other homes will be rented out and their further management will be transferred to Volkswoningen van Duffel after completion.

fundamental right

“Being able to live well and healthy is a basic right. Even people who are less affluent deserve to live in a quality home,” says Delanoise. “That’s why we build nice and sustainable homes, where residents don’t have to fear energy bills. For example, there will be solar panels and geothermal heat pumps. There will also be a wadi to let rainwater seep into the ground And green zones will be created where even children can enjoy to their heart’s content.In addition, the district will be connected to Vossenbergbos.

There will be a total of sixty new houses. , © Voonpunt Mechelen

Alderman Bart De Boeck (N-VA) for Housing is also pleased that the file is now gaining momentum. “It’s a very cool project that has been somewhat delayed due to circumstances,” he says. “But we are pleased that things are now moving forward again. Now that the permit application is in place, in theory things could move faster. This is also necessary because the project is closer to our objectives in the social housing sector There is still some work to be done in this regard.”

Voonpunt Mechelen is expected to be able to start operations during 2024. In 2026, the first residents could move into the new part of the district.