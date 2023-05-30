Voorburgs Dagblad | Just a handshake away from Barack Obama

Not for a moment did I think about attending Barack Obama’s lecture at Ziggo Dome for tons of money. For me, Obama is one of America’s most socially connected and cultured presidents since I was born. I have read his books ‘A Promised Land’ and ‘Dreams of My Father’ and I also have a small screen print of the portrait that the occult artist Didrik Krieveld did for the Statesman in 2009. But to hear in such concert halls a story told day after day in the cities of an ever-changing world…

Still, all the TV commercials I’m currently seeing for the new performance of the musical Aida remind me of Barack Obama. This needs further explanation. For some time in April 2001, part of the American Aida cast was in Scheveningen to promote the Dutch performance of the Disney musical. Much of the press attention went to singer Heather Hadley, who had won a Tony Award on Broadway for her role as Ada. I did, however, opt for an interview with Thomas Schumacher, the new boss of the Disney Theatrical Group.

Due to a misunderstanding, an employee of Joop van den Andy Theater Productions led me to the beautiful Heather Hadley. We shook hands and the singer was about to take her seat when the PR girl suddenly found out that I had not been included in Mrs. Headley’s event. In fact, Mr. Schumacher was already waiting for me somewhere else! I stammered a few apologies; The Broadway star looked at me with a few chuckles and a bit of arrogance.

A few months later I saw Heather Hadley again. This time from the halls of the Palace Theater on Broadway. She really was phenomenal as Aida. A voice, a spirit and a presence you will never forget. Still, I regret that I chose to do an interview with that boring Schumacher at the time.

It would take until January 2009 for Heather Headley to cross my mind again. Now on television. Because at the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States, he and Josh Groban sang ‘My Country, ‘Tis of Three’. I thought of my meeting with him at the Scheveningen Circus Theater and thought: Now I am only a handshake away from Obama; Assuming that Mrs Headley also shook hands with the President.*

However, the television broadcast of Obama’s swearing-in at the Lincoln Memorial meant even more to me. Because none other than Beyoncé came to sing ‘At Last’ for their new president. And I already had a history with that woman. But for that I have to go back further.

Bart Chabot

We are writing 1998; At that time I was chief arts editor at the Haagsche Courant and therefore also responsible for the weekly UIT supplement. There was a lot of thought in the paper about how we could attract younger readers, and the first thing I thought about was a column by Bart Chabot, who was popular at the time. Well, he wanted to, but he asked for so much money (and packaged it as a friend’s price) that the conversation was quickly over.

This eventually became a column written by VJs of the music channel TMF: Bridget Maasland, Tuske Brougham, Daphne Banskok and – yes – Silvana Simmons. This is how I got in close contact with TMF and in April 1998 I also ended up at the first big TMF gala in Ahoi. In addition to Anouk, Marco Borsetto, Total Touch and D Kast, Destiny’s Child was one of the performers at the festival. With son Reuben, I watched the ladies Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Robertson and LeToya Luckett sing their new hit ‘No, No, No’ at Pack Ahoy.

But the best was yet to come. Because after a few performances we were looking for some rest and drinks in the space for the cast and the press. We were all alone there. There was no one behind bars either. We wait patiently for a few minutes. I coughed several times, even shouted: ‘Hello, is anyone there?’. The only one who eventually showed up on our side of the bar was a pretty black woman who also wanted to score a drink.

Out of nowhere, suddenly the bartender appeared. Who then ignored my son and me beam and walked straight towards the lady. “Hi, I’d like to…” I heard him say. Although I understood the bartender’s choice, I said, “Sorry, we’re already here waiting for you…”. The woman apologized and the bartender got angry and came our way. “That was Destiny’s Child’s dad”, said my son. I rarely recognize celebrities, so I took another look. In fact, it was Beyoncé!

Today I would think a dozen times before calling Queen Bee to order in. “Oh, do you want first? Of course chef! May I perhaps help you bring a drink to your table?” But at the time, Beyonce was just a girl in a pop group that had just broken up. And it became even more obvious when a few days later I picked up my son from school and a classmate approached me: “Ruben’s father, is it really true that Ruben went to Marco Borsetto with you?”

The idea of how many handshakes away are you from someone – for example the US President – originated with the Small World experiment of the American social psychologist Stanley Milgram (1933–1984), in which he coined the term 'six degrees of separation'. According to Milgram's mathematical calculations, it never took more than six contacts before ending with the person in question.




