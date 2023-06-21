VTI helps Oxfam Wereldwinkel Tielt with a new counter (Tielt)

Thanks to VTI’s last year in Tielt, the Oxfam World Shop has a new counter. , © if

Oxfam Wereldwinkel in Tielt recently got a new wooden counter. This is the graduation project of some of the final year woodworking students of VTI.

The Oxfam Vereldwinkel on the Bruggestraat in Tielt has been in need of maintenance for some time. A few years ago, money was collected through fundraising to refurbish the roof and an additional meeting room was built by several volunteers. The 50-year-old counter was also to be replaced, but there was a paucity of resources for the same.

A collaboration was eventually established together with VTI. Worldshop presented a project to woodworking teacher Dieter Soertert in which final year students can gain concrete experience with different aspects of their professional practice for their final project.

Under the supervision of their teacher, the students took care of the measurement and calculation, drawing, quoting, adaptation, placement and finishing of the counter. Due to various reasons including Corona, the project took a year to complete, but on July 2 the counter got its place in the store.