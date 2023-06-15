VTM2 looks to groom fresh talent through ‘Darts Academy’

VTM 2 will debut this summer Darts Academy, With this format they hope to groom more Belgian talent for top competitions. “I expect complete dedication and effort”, says Eric Clarys, who will guide the participants.

Afterwards wife darts and over 1,000 live reports on major darts tournaments, VTM 2 is introducing another new format within the game. The channel will debut this summer Darts Academy, It aims to groom more Belgian talent for top competitions. Eric Clary’s (the sheriff) will guide and evaluate the participants and describe the program as a huge added value to the sport. “We not only make good players better by training them against each other, we also focus on the mental aspect of darts. During the sessions I would pay special attention to potential and growth margin.”

The VTM 2 Darts Academy will launch this summer. , © VTM

If you want to take your chance and register, you better prepare yourself for an intensive training process. “What do I expect from players? Absolute dedication and effort to become a professional darts player,” says Clarys. During training you can choose any one of 128 tour card get hold of. who so tour card All international darts competitions that matter will be played for the next two seasons.

Who knows, new talents may follow in the footsteps of top players Kim Huybrechts (storm) and Dimitri van den Berg (dancing dimmy, As the ‘Belgian Arrow’ to protect the Belgian tricolor at the World Cup of Darts in Germany from 15 June. Which can also be seen live on VTM 2. De Darts AcademySessions will begin this summer at Vilvoorde’s Medialan. You can register through the website.