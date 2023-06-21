VW driver Davy Vaneste ready in time for Ypres rally: “Wervik was a wake-up call” (Ypres)

Davi Vaneste is once again the biggest West Flemish hope for a close place of honor at the Ypres Rally. After a day of intense testing, Mennaar found the confidence he needed in his VW Polo Rally2 just in time.

As in the previous year, Davy Vaneste and co-driver Chris D’Alene ran the Montebourg Rally and the Warwick Rally in preparation for Ypres. Then they won both games, but this year the pair were less fortunate. “Montebourg was good in terms of pace, but a jump start and a slide cost us twenty seconds there and the win,” says De Mennaar. “In Verwick it turned out that we still lacked pace compared to Niels Renvoet and Freddy Loeix. It was a wake-up call, but it was good that we experienced it before Ypres.”

Therefore an additional test session with the VW Polo Rally 2 from SXM Competition was necessary. “We completed an intense day of testing on Saturday,” continues Vaneste. “It was absolutely necessary, but we are confident we will be faster than Vervick. It is sometimes about the subtle adjustments that make the difference between 90 or 100 per cent confidence. They deliver just the right timing.

“We will not let ourselves be fooled or set unattainable ambitions” david vanest

It is noteworthy that Vanneste starts in Ypres with a Hungarian license and therefore does not count in the ranking of the Belgian championships. “It’s an unfortunate combination of circumstances. We have been supported for a long time by Ardeca, a competitor of BK’s name sponsor Kroon-Oil. We wanted to avoid that mandatory advertisement and that will only work if you don’t have a Belgian license Will be. Because we’re in the British Championship now, we might as well use Michelin tyres. Before Pirellis was mandatory in the Belgian Championship, I always ran Michelin. We’re not going to shout this too loudly, but I think That said, the chances of a puncture are also slightly less with Michelin.

Davi Vaneste starts in Ypres with a Hungarian license and is therefore not counted in the ranking of the Belgian championships. , © Marnix Goymere

Given his track record at Ypres, Vanneste should be able to compete with the fastest Belgians, but the VW driver remains steadfast about his ambitions. “We’re not going to make any statements about who we may or may not go with, but in any case have faith. That’s already a lot. We’re not going to let ourselves be fooled or unappreciated.” Won’t let ambitions determine. We’ll try to go all out and avoid mistakes. A good result is possible, but there’s definitely some competition. Match our fifth place of 2019? That would be great”, Davey VanStay Finished your talk.