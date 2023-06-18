Wagner blames mercenaries of Russian rebel group, Prigozhin promises “punishment in accordance with our traditions”

A former member of Russia’s Wagner mercenary army has joined a Russian rebel group. The Russian Volunteer Corps has given this information in a video. This would probably be the first publicly known defector in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The Russian Volunteer Corps consists of Russian nationalists who fight on behalf of Ukraine against Russian forces. They have been very active in recent weeks, especially in the Russian border area around Belgorod.

According to the paramilitary, the defector is said to be Vladislav Izmazlov, who was recruited from a Russian prison by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Izmazlov said he had been imprisoned in Ukraine since November, but may have decided to join the rebels in a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia. “After the necessary verification, we are happy to give Vlad a chance to fight in our ranks,” writes the Russian Volunteer Corps on Telegram.

Prigozhin called Izmazlov a traitor on his Telegram channel, promising the defector “punishment in accordance with Wagner traditions”. Last year, the mercenary force released another video showing Wagner mercenaries hacking to death a former fellow combatant with a hammer.