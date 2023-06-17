Wagner CEO visits Russian city with ‘deadly arms dealer’: “He’s going to make Russia stronger than ever”

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (62) has met Russian ‘arms dealer’ Viktor Bout (56). Together they went to a recruitment center in Russia. According to Prigozhin, the bout could play an important role in Russia’s future.

Prigozhin shared a photo of himself from the bout on the Telegram messaging service. The latter is a former soldier and arms dealer who served a 25-year prison sentence in the US until he became part of a prisoner exchange with American basketball star Brittney Griner late last year.

Bout, who has been dubbed the ‘weapons dealer of death’, and Wagner Boss went together to a recruitment center in the western Russian city of Ulyanovsk. It was a joint visit, stressed Prigozhin, who called Bout “the smartest and most well-read man”. “During his years in an American prison, he taught himself a lot, including some languages ​​like Farsi.”

Prigozhin said on Telegram that the US swapped him with a basketball star was a big mistake. “If he shows his qualities and implements his plans, Russia will become much stronger than it is today. I think this person can play a big role in the future of Russia.