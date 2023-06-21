Waiting for whom? ‘The Idol’ Was Recorded at This Famous Dutchman’s Former Home





There’s a lot we can say about ‘The Idol’, but it’s moot. This is one of the most controversial shows of recent years and after the last episode the fence was completely over. Let’s not talk about the controversy today, but about the decoration of the show. Did you know that the series was filmed in the former home of a famous Dutchman?

Holland, Represent!

‘The Idol’ was recorded at Rainout Orlemans’ former home

In the series, superstar Jocelyn lives in a sprawling LA mansion. Not many people know that this is actually The Weeknd’s home. Abel Tesfaye, as the artist was called, therefore did not have to travel far for recordings.

Before becoming the proud owner of The Weeknd Haveli, it was owned by a famous Dutchman. None other than producer Rainout Orlemans lived in the villa. The house, located in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, was sold in 2021 to Abel Tesfaye, who plays the lead in the series. And it came with a heavy price: Abel paid $70 million for it.

With amenities like a music studio, movie theater, sauna, infinity pool with waterfalls, and indoor pool at his disposal on the 4-acre property, you can imagine why Tesfaye would have wanted to produce in-house. Or indeed it was director Sam Levinson who came up with the idea. Due to the reboot, the series had to be shot on a relatively small budget.

“If we were going to reshoot from the beginning, I knew it had to be for less money,” tells Levinson w, “Sitting in Abel’s house, looking around at the 40,000 square feet, I said, ‘This is amazing—you can’t buy the product.Ion design like this. What if we shoot it here?’ Abel put down his drink and said, ‘Do you have insurance?’ I said yes. And he said, ‘I’m fine with it.’

And the result can be there. After a few adjustments, Abel’s home looks like it’s always been fictional Jocelyn’s.