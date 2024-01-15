Wall Street analysts see its value doubling by 2025

important point: The Bernstein analyst is very optimistic about the future of Bitcoin, especially out to mid-2025.

According to experts, the leading cryptocurrency has a good chance of trading close to $150,000 by that date.

The key will be in the spot BTC ETF. Furthermore, he said that investing in crypto stocks is a good option to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

Bernstein analysts are extremely bullish on future pricing BitcoinWhile assets are at an all-time high.

Experts have estimated that BTC to reach $150,000 by mid-2025, The comments come as the cryptocurrency hovers above $70,000.

According to Bernstein, Bitcoin will “explode” after halvingBecause inflows into the BTC spot ETF have been continuously increasing.

Another thing that analysts suggest is to gain exposure to BTC through crypto stocks cleanspark (CLSK), marathon digital (MARA) and riot platform (riot).

“With BTC reaching new highs of $71,000, we expect institutional interest in Bitcoin stocks to eventually subside and Bitcoin miners to be the biggest beneficiaries. Patience is required.” Analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra.

bitcoin price evolution

At the time of writing, BTC is down 1.6% over the past 24 hours, reaching USD 71,200.

Notably, the daily loss reached 4%, causing the price to drop to around $69,700.