Wall Street guru warns Trump and Biden’s nightmare on China is already a reality

Richard X Bowe. Photo: Forbes Argentina.

A renowned Wall Street analyst has warned that the Chinese yuan is about to wrest control of the world’s reserve currencies from the US and the dollar (even if BlackRock is quietly plotting a “revolution”).

Just days after his retirement from a 54-year career as a Wall Street analyst, analyst Richard

The stark warning, which comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “A mortal fear”Pressure grows on US President Joe Biden and 2024 Republican White House front-runner Donald Trump as they grapple with the Chinese yuan’s emergence as a potential challenge to the dollar and China’s financial dominance. USA.

Bove believes that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will win in a post-dollar dominated world.

Bove, who believes Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will win in a post-dollar dominated world, predicted China is about to overtake the American economy.

According to Bowe, the dollar is doomed because “the people who make the goods elsewhere are getting more and more control over the means of production and, therefore, more and more control over the world economy and, therefore, There’s becoming more and more control.” Wealth.

China is developing a digital version of its yuan inspired by Bitcoin, designed to facilitate cross-border trade and better manage its economy, as it mounts its challenge to the dollar’s global dominance. Increases.

Former US President Donald Trump said that if he returned to the White House this year he would block the creation of a US central bank digital currency (CBDC) – sometimes called a digital dollar – in the case of digital currencies. Could seal the fate of the dollar. Widely adopted by countries.

Continue reading story

Bove, who worked at 17 brokerages during his career, culminating at New York investment bank Odeon Capital, previously said US dollar options could be “paper, metal or digital impulses”, and that “(Bitcoin) can be used as a currency as long as enough people accept it.”

Last week, Morgan Stanley’s head of digital assets predicted that a “paradigm shift” could be about to impact the US dollar’s global dominance, with “Bitcoin adoption beyond speculative purposes” developing, which could lead to spot trading. The Bitcoin fleet is here thanks to the long-awaited US approval. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

*with information from Forbes US

You may also be interested. on video: 88% of Salvadorans will not use Bitcoin during 2023