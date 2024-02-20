Walmart tops powerful blender with low noise technology and 4 thermoses with lid

Apart from coffee and milk, one of the most consumed drinks during breakfast is juice, so if you need a device that will help you prepare these quickly and easily, you should take advantage of this fact. should raise that Walmart tops powerful blender with low noise technology and four thermoses with lid,

This type of blender has become a favorite choice for consumers, as it allows them to quickly and easily prepare their drinks with their favorite vegetables or fruits.

And besides having immense strength, the same container in which you blend your food serves as a glass to drink your smoothie, you just need to remove the blade and place its lid on it to seal it and drink. .

Black and Decker blender with promotion at Walmart

Therefore, if you have been wanting to have this type of blender for a long time, you can take advantage of the fact that Walmart has a very powerful one with low noise technology and four thermoses with lids,

it’s about Personal blender model PB2004G from the Black & Decker brandWhose normal price is 1,290 pesos, but this time it has an attractive discount of 163 pesos.

Therefore, this tool just might be yours one thousand 127 pesos Pay it in cash.

Blender It has two speeds and a pulse function, its power is 600W and voltage 120V, plus it weighs only 2.2 kg.

The package includes a base with stainless steel blades, four individual glasses, each with its own lid, and a use and care guide.

The technology of the Black & Decker PB2004G Personal Blender allows it to make less noise when blending than a traditional blender.

Similarly, its powerful motor will give you perfect smoothies without lumps as your vegetables and fruits will be crushed perfectly.

you already know Powerful blender with low noise technology and four thermoses with lids that are on auction at WalmartTake advantage of this incredible promotion and start eating healthy breakfasts.