want to see! Harry Styles was spotted in the heart of Amsterdam

Harry Styles runs along the canals in Amsterdam. What? Yes this is true. So don’t be sad if you don’t get to see Harry at the Johan Cruz Arena during his Love On Tour world tour. These days you can meet him on the streets of Amsterdam, according to the video and photo below.

Pascal Kerpel is looking for famous people in the city on his TikTok channel. Yesterday he was instructed by his followers to find Harry Styles. And he succeeded. In the TikTok video below, you can see Harry running through Amsterdam. And as Pascal already wrote with his TikTok videos, he does what’s old and familiar in ‘One Direction’.

New Spiegelstraat

Did you walk around the Nieuwe Spiegelstraat yesterday? Then it may be that you have overtaken the famous singer. Pascal isn’t the only one who has seen Harry in town. On Twitter we found the photo below of Harry with a fan at an Ace & Tate store.

Although Ace & Tate has more than five locations in Amsterdam, this shop window looks suspiciously like the Nieuwe Spiegelstraat.

Image: Ace & Tate