Want to smell like a celebrity? See 10 perfumes of famous people

If you’re a perfume lover, you’ve certainly been curious to know what fragrances celebrities use. With that in mind, we’ve put together a special list of the smells that most please some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

The list has names like Rihanna and Harry Styles, for example. However, there are many others and you may be interested in some of the perfumes that make up the list below.

1. Rihanna: Fenty Perfume

Your favorite famous singer is Rihanna, so you will like this perfume. Fenty is a sensual fragrance, which has notes of various spices and gives a vibrant personality to the wearer.

2. Harry Styles: Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur

Harry Styles’ favorite perfume is unisex and based on chamomile. The Gucci Mémorie d’une Odeur might be the perfect choice for you too.

3. Miley Cyrus Perfume: Gucci Flora

If your favorite singer is Miley Cyrus, the scent of Gocci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia is the most suitable for you.

4. Dua Lipa: Yves Saint Laurent Libre Intense

In 2019, the artist revealed her preference for this perfume in an interview with British Vogue magazine.

5. Billie Eilish: Gucci Premiere

Another Gucci perfume on the list is the indication of Billie Eilish, who points out her favorite as being the Premiere model.

6. Bella Hadid: Versace Dylan Blue

The aroma of this perfume has everything to do with the Italian coast and will certainly please women all over the world.

7. Perfume by Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande Thank U, Next

This is the perfume that bears the celebrity’s own name and brings in its composition an exclusive coconut infusion.

8. Perfume by Zendaya – Lancôme Idôle

Finally, another perfume that is guaranteed success is Zendaya’s. Lancôme Idôle is the ideal option for those who like fruity aromas.