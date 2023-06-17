War Between the Kardashian Sisters: “Kim Copied My Wedding”

It’s overarm between sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Both did not even talk to each other again. According to Kourtney, Kim faked their marriage in order to collaborate with the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana without thinking about her feelings.

Courtney married Travis Barker in Italy in April 2022. She and the rest of her family wore Dolce & Gabbana clothing at the time. Four months later, Kim teamed up with the luxury fashion house for Milan Fashion Week. Courtney didn’t like it.

in the series kardashian Kourtney tells her sister Kendall Jenner that she is hurt by the collaboration. “It’s really duplicating my wedding,” Courtney says. “I think Kim already had a conversation with Dolce during my wedding that I didn’t know anything about. She only sees dollar signs. According to her, Kim had many other collaboration opportunities as well .

“I understand why you feel stepped on your toes,” says Jenner, who wants to be fair. “As sisters, we need to understand that if someone has a job or gets paid a lot to do something, we need to find a way to make it work for all of us.”

“Couldn’t be more thoughtful”

Kim didn’t know about Kourtney’s dissension until her sister, Khloe, told her. She thinks that her sister is exaggerating. “I couldn’t have been more considerate than I was. I told Dolce & Gabbana that we couldn’t do the Madonna collection, the Lace collection, and everything she wore to Kourtney’s wedding out of respect,” says Kim. “She doesn’t know I begged her to postpone it for another year.”