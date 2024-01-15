War in Gaza: Russia and China veto US resolution before the UN calling for an immediate ceasefire in the strip

Admin 26 mins ago News Leave a comment 34 Views

image Source, getty images

caption,

Nebenzia accused the US of doing nothing to stop Israel in Gaza.

  • Author, contract
  • Role, bbc news world

Russia and China this Friday vetoed a draft resolution submitted by the United States to the United Nations (UN) Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza linked to the release of people held hostage by Hamas.

This is the first time that the US supports an immediate ceasefire in the region, having previously blocked proposals submitted by other countries requesting it.

There were 11 votes in favor of the proposal and 3 against (Algeria also opposed). There was one exception, Guyana.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the UN Security Council, said after the vote that Russia and China did not want to vote in favor of the resolution proposed by her country because they wanted the US to fail.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

News, hostage release and more

Blinken says he believes a ceasefire agreement is possible. This is what you need to ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved