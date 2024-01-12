War Israel – Hamas live: US and Britain attack Houthi positions in Yemen

The joint US and British strikes on Houthi targets on Thursday night marked a dramatic escalation of the West’s response to weeks of attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

They also drew a strong response from the Houthis, who immediately launched counter-attacks.

Here’s what you need to know this Friday:

Houthis vow revenge: Houthi forces launched retaliatory attacks against American and British warships in the Red Sea following attacks by the United States and its allies, a senior member of the group claimed early Friday. Meanwhile, the Houthi deputy foreign minister warned that the United States and the United Kingdom would face serious consequences for what they called a blatant act of aggression.

Attacks on America and Britain: US and UK forces launched strikes on several Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Thursday, a strong response from the Biden administration and its allies after warnings that the Iran-backed militant group was repeatedly targeted by drone and missile attacks. Must face consequences. Attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the joint strikes were aimed at “disrupting and weakening the Houthis’ ability to endanger sailors and threaten global trade.”

Multiple Purpose: Lieutenant General Alex Grinkevich, commander of the US Air Force Central, said US and coalition forces struck more than 60 Houthi positions in 16 locations in Yemen. These include the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned surface ships, land-attack cruise missiles and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities, Austin said in a statement. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the strikes were aimed at reducing the Houthis’ military capabilities and protecting global shipping. The action was taken in collaboration with Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

Five dead, Houthis say: Houthi rebel military spokesman Yahya Saare said on Friday that five people were killed and six others were wounded in the attacks. The Houthi spokesman described the attacks as “barbaric”, also saying that they would continue their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The attacks lasted for weeks: A volley of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping on Tuesday proved the final blow to Biden, a senior US official told CNN. Biden said he ordered the strikes “in direct response to the unprecedented Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea.” The Houthis have been attacking commercial shipping in the region for several weeks. “This kind of behavior cannot continue,” British Prime Minister Sunak said Friday.

Regional Tension: Iran, which is believed to have armed and trained the Houthis, condemned the joint attacks, saying they violated international law and “Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, and warned that they would fuel regional instability. . Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has urged restraint in the Red Sea. There are fears that Houthi attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict.

Possible future attacks: The United Kingdom has no immediate new attacks planned, its government said on Friday. But the joint strikes on Houthi targets may not be the last against the Iran-backed group, a senior US administration official said, adding that more action may be needed to protect people and commerce in the Red Sea. “This may not be the last word on this issue,” the official said.