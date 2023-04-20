Warner announces new spy movie with Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie

The new film will be the first in which the two actresses will work together.

the fans of spy movies there’s a lot to celebrate! After intense negotiations, the Warner Bros. managed to acquire the rights to the film Maude x Maude which will feature the actresses Halle Berry It is Angelina Jolie living the main roles of this story.

According to Deadline, details about the plot are still being worked out. kept confidentialbut sources reveal that it will be a story in the best style James Bond vs Jason Bourne. The places where the plot will walk will still be announced as well.

Although both Berry and Jolie have been working in the same field for nearly three decades, this will be the first time that the two will work together. The two have heavy work on their resumes, with Jolie playing roles in successful films such as maleficent, Mr. & Mrs Smith It is Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Berry X-Men, Cat Woman, 007: Die Another Day It is Johnn Wick 3: Parabellum.

Directing this new Warner film will be Roseanne Liang of A Shadow in the Cloud. The script will be in charge of Scott Mosier (Looking for Amy).

Maude x Maude does not yet have a premiere date.

But and you? What did you think of this news?

