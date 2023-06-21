Warner focuses on new and familiar work

In anticipation of the Warner Bros. presentation, CineEurope showcased photos from the studio’s illustrious history. Fun in the form of a movie quiz, as well as an affirmation of the immensely rich tradition of Burbank’s flagship. And at Warner they would like to add some titles to that.

International distribution president Andrew Cripps came up with the red Glow-Sneakers. “They’re not as fast as we thought last week, but they still have a lot of miles left,” he joked with a wink at the disappointing results. glitter last weekend. Well, new times, new opportunities. And if the wide showing showed anything, it was that they have a lot of promising material lined up at Warner.

To start with DC, this summer is coming blue beetle Outside, at first glance a Latino superhero film for young audiences. One scene had already unfolded, namely the moment when Blue Beetle (Xolo Maraduena) splits a city bus in half.

Nothing gets people excited like the presence of talent, so when Zendaya took the stage, there was applause. He presented his tennis film with great beauty challengers (Director: Luca Guadagnino), which combines sports, romance and drama.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two / Still: Warner Bros.

And Zendaya was able to compete again in Barcelona, ​​this time alongside Timothée Chalamet. dune, The run managed to raise $400 million in the midst of a pandemic, along with a lot of goodwill. no one doubts it The Dunes: Part Two Will go through the roof in November. Chalamet said, among other things, that in addition to the first unit and second unit, the production also had a separate worm unit, which filmed minutes of sandworm action for three months. Denis Villeneuve clearly takes things very seriously.

Another film on which he has a lot of faith in Warner Barbie. Long into pre-production, the comedy took on its current form under the direction of Greta Gerwig. And that’s a combination of ironic humor over top art direction and old fashioned romance. Because oh, how poor Ken (Ryan Gosling) is not seen by Barbie (the perfectly cast Margot Robbie). By screening the first twenty minutes of the film, the studio made it clear that the cinema summer of 2023 is going to be pink.

Margot Robbie as Barbie / Still: Warner Bros.

Warner could easily fill three hours with interesting visuals, given so many projects the studio had to offer. We’re already looking ahead to 2024, with promising titles like Tolkien film adaptations war of the rohirim with Brian Cox and mickey 17, Robert Pattinson directed by Bong Joon Ho: That’s really all you need to know.

was scaryThe Nun II) and the music was also well represented. new version like this purple colour full of songs me too wonka is sung. Timothée Chalamet plays a younger version of chocolate maker Willy Wonka here, and he must be careful not to let his Oompa Loompa demeanor steal all the attention. The clip, featuring Hugh Grant as Little Help, was met with much hooting.

Warner ended his performance with three real action bangers. at George Millers furiosa We take out the history of the heroine mad max fury road To see. was a new Godzilla vs. King Kong, The New Empire With the added charm of the Iron Fist that the great ape can wield. and of course the presentation is over aquaman and the lost kingdom, The first Water Hero episode became DC’s biggest hit ever. Whatever the case, the long-chosen action scene showed that nothing was left to chance for a sequel. In theaters in December.