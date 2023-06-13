Warning about these medical products in Spain

© Stock

These include fever thermometers, blood pressure monitors and hearing aids from the manufacturer ProLinks GmbH Which are sold in Spain with fake CE marking certificates. Therefore the products do not have the necessary authorization based on European regulations. This measure has been taken for “market control” so that the competent authorities can take appropriate action.

Equipment for diagnosis and medical care

In this case, these are various devices that are used for diagnosis and medical care, as well as for the compensation of sensory deficits. According to the AEMPS statement, the products suspected to be traded with spurious markings include “sphygmomanometer, thermometer, suction device, nebulizer, color doppler and hearing aid”.

authorities in germany

The fake notification was created by the health authorities of Germany. In doing so, they responded to the obligation of EU member states to cooperate to ensure that medical goods placed on the common market comply with European regulations.

There has been an increase in the sale of medical products – especially masks and rapid tests – without any guarantees or validation after the pandemic.