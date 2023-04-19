Was it bad? ‘Aquaman 2’ has had SEVEN test screenings and all have had NEGATIVE reactions

According to world of reelthe sequence ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ has been through at least seven screen tests, and all have had very negative audience reactions.

The website states that the president of the Warner Bros., David Zaslav, is less than happy with the film – which is still in post-production more than a year after filming originally ended. Despite this, the executive does not consider shelving the project as he had done with ‘batgirl‘.

Even with extensive reshoots to try to improve the feature – which allegedly incorporated Batman from Michael Keaton It is ben affleck to the story –, the extra expense does not seem to have reflected positively on the final result, and only helped to further inflate the film’s already high budget.

Previously, the insider ViewerAnonwhich already brought several rumors that proved to be true, had revealed that viewers left the screening of ‘aquaman 2‘ frustrated and detonated the production, classifying it as the “WORST DCEU movie“.

O BigScreenLeaks confirmed the information through sources who also saw the film.

There’s a reason I’ve been avoiding any questions about AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM but since @ViewerAnon put it out there, It brings me no joy to back him up and tell you that test screenings for this film have not been good. Really hoping Wan fixes this movie before December. —BSL (@bigscreenleaks) February 20, 2023

I heard that something that almost never happened in test screenings happened with this movie. They’re really going to need to fix this one and fix it fast. —BSL (@bigscreenleaks) February 20, 2023

“I take no pleasure in revealing that test audiences (of ‘Aquaman 2’) have not been positive. Hopefully James Wan can fix this movie by December. I heard that something that almost never happens during test screenings happened with this film,” revealed the Big S, which also detailed that some viewers even left the session before the end of the film.

When asked whether a negative reaction was due to the controversial presence of Amber HeardO insiderviewerAnon denied: “I don’t think this has anything to do with Mera, because she barely appears in the movie.”

It is worth mentioning that, while presenting his plans for the future of DC, James Gunn declared his love for ‘The Flash‘ It is ‘Blue Beetle‘. The filmmaker stated that both films are fantastic, but he didn’t show much enthusiasm for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘.

‘aquaman 2‘ is scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2023.

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge a dangerous alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis – and the entire world – from irreversible devastation.‎

In addition to momoa It is Wilson, the cast has the return of Dolph Lundgreen It is Temuera Morrison. Jani Zhao, Indya Moore It is Vincent Regan were the new additions to the team.

James Wan returns as director.

