Watch Close by Lucas Dhont on Streamz with this artist

Lucas Dhont's new feature film premieres in official competition at 75th Cannes Film Festival (May 17-28, 2022) and was even a contender for the Oscars. In this article, learn more about the film Close by Lucas Dhont, as well as the cast of Close. The lead roles are played by Adam Dembrin, Gustave de Valle, Emily DeQueen and Leia Drucker, but we also see Kevin Janssens.

This post first appeared on VlaamsKijken on April 9, 2022; This has been updated on July 3, 2023 as Close by Lucas Dhont is available to watch on Streamz.

Leo and Remy, 13, have been friends forever. until an unimaginable event separates them. Bewildered, Leo approaches Remy’s mother, Sophie. Close is a film about friendship and responsibility.

The lead roles in Close are played by newcomers Eden Dembrin and Gustave de Valle and established names like Emily DeQuene and Leia Drucker. Kevin Janssens also has a minor role in the film. Eden Dembrin and Gustave de Wel made their debuts at the close. Walloon actress Émilie Dequene has several roles* to her credit. You saw him in The Missing and next to Catherine Deneuve in La fille du rare. The close cast also includes French actress Leia Drucker*; You know him from War of the Worlds, but also from Juscu’e la Garde and L’homme de sa vie. Close By Lucas Dhont stars Kevin Janssens in a cameo. You saw him recently in Rough Diamonds and the film Black Lotus. In sixteen years, Kevin starred in seventeen films and nineteen TV shows.

For Close, Dhont once again collaborated with Girl co-screenwriter Angelo Tijssens. He also recently wrote a book: The Ages*. The director of photography (DOP) is Frank van den Eeden, Alain Dessauvez was responsible for editing. The producers of the menuet are Dirk Impens and Michel Dhont. Distributor Lumiere will release the film in Belgium later this year. It is sold internationally by The Match Factory, which also previously handled Girl’s worldwide sales.

Klose isn’t the only new Flemish film on the streams. With Dark Rider, Streamz kicks off the Flemish film summer; Many new titles will be online in the near future. So you can look forward to the arrival of the below mentioned movies. Click on the title to know all about it.

In a first reaction, an overjoyed Lucas Dhont explains, “Close, which will premiere in the Official Competition of the Cannes Film Festival, is an incredibly crazy dream that suddenly becomes reality.” “Something that 12-year-old Lucas, who received a tiny video camera for his birthday, would never have dreamed of. I am very proud of the entire team and cast that we made this film. With a warm and vulnerable heart, I look forward to sharing this film with the world at one of the most important festivals in the world.

Lucas Dhont’s feature film Girl had its world premiere in 2018 as part of the Un Certain Regard program at the Cannes Festival. The film won the Caméra d’Or for best feature film screened at various events, among other things. This marked the beginning of a remarkable success story both locally and internationally. With Close, Dhont has now risen to the pinnacle of the official competition of the world’s most prestigious film festival.

Close is a production of Menuet, Diafana Films, Topkapi Films and Versace Production in co-production with VTM and RTBF. The film was produced in collaboration with the Flemish Audiovisual Fund (VAF), the Netherlands Film Fund (NFF) and the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Center du Cinéma et de l’Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Brussels, Canal+, Cine+. , Sasseme and Eurimages, with the help of the tax shelter measure of the Belgian Federal Government and Casa Kafka Pictures.



