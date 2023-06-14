Watch Food for the Whole Family on Netflix This Summer

sonic prime

blue supersonic hedgehog is back for new exclusive adventures on Netflix. The sports mascot has already been the subject of several comics, books, animated films and TV series. On Netflix you will find many titles about Sonic, including ‘sonic prime‘, the second season of which will be released soon. In that second season, Sonic’s action-packed life reaches new heights when Doctor. eggman Turn the world upside down. The blue hero must travel to all corners of the strange world to rescue his friends. Along the way he meets new companions who help him on his special adventure. The second season of ‘Sonic Prime’ will be available on Netflix from July 13.

,pokemon ultimate journey‘ is already 25scheduled tribe Season of the animated series about the world of Pokémon and their trainers. being in this series ash and goh adventure together. The first still wants to be the best coach of all time and compete in the World Championship Series, while the second wants to join Project Smt., The animated series based around Pokémon is on last season So this is the season where we say goodbye to Ash and his friends. The series can be viewed on Netflix from 23 June. ‘Pokémon Ultimate Journey’ will be available on Netflix from June 23.



This animated film is about Jacob Holland, a Legendary sea ​​monster hunter, One day he finds a little girl, macy, who has boarded his ship. Jacob is tasked with killing a giant, red sea monster, but with Maisie’s help, he learns that the misunderstood monster is not as bad as it seems. The animated film ‘The Sea Beast’ is directed by chris williamsWhich you may know from ‘Big Hero 6’ or ‘Moana’ and the film was an instant hit among the critics and the audience. Watch ‘The Sea Beast’ now on Netflix.



This British-American adventure film is a new film adaptation of the Mowgli stories Rudy Kipling, They are set in the Indian jungle, where a boy is raised by wolves and becomes part of the animal kingdom. Yet the nearby village continues to attract his attention, because is he really among leopards, snakes, monkeys and wolves? Andy Serkisare considered experts in the field of motion capture techniques, took the director’s chair for this ambitious adaptation with a realistic eye. The lead role went to teen actor Rohan Chand. in the voice roles we hear among others Christian BaleBenedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Tom Hollander. Discover ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ now on Netflix.



Enola, The younger sister of the great detective Sherlock Holmes, holds much more than her own. which can be read in the book series 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries' Nancy Springer And that becomes even more apparent in the film adaptations of those books, the two 'Enola Holmes' movies on Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown plays the young, ambitious private detective who goes in search of her missing mother in the first film and takes on her first official case in the second. next we look Henry Cavill as the older brother Sherlock, Sam Claflin as Mycroft and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother. Watch 'Enola Holmes' and 'Enola Holmes 2' now on Netflix.