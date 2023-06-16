WATCH: Live stream with Pinkpop 2023 editors, The War on Drugs and Ellie Goulding

Stay home be careful! Can’t you be at Sunny Landgraf this weekend? You can still enjoy Pinkpop 2023 through a special broadcast on NPO 2 Excessive.

As per tradition, there’s plenty for all music lovers to follow at home behind the tube. This year, the public broadcaster will again provide an amazing recording of Pinkpop 2023. Channel NPO 2 Extra will be used for this. From Friday to Sunday you can watch various performances with beautiful names on the bill. Last year you could watch Imagine Dragons, Royal Blood and Twenty One Pilots through this channel. After Pinkpop, the channel always offers after-fun.

The channel is not included as standard in most television subscriptions. At Ziggo, for example, you must have a Plus, Movie or Series package. You will also find this channel in the Plus package of KPN and Tele2. Check your provider’s website to see if you have it.

Photo credit: Monique Biermans / Festilix

Stream

Don’t you have a television now? Or bought a lot of consumption coins at festivals and therefore do not have money for more expensive subscriptions? Luckily, you too are entitled to a range of amazing performances and you can enjoy Pinkpop 2023 with NPO START. Through this video-on-demand service, you can watch the public broadcaster’s channels live. With your laptop on the sofa or via your mobile phone on the garden chair.

Maddoux is honored to inaugurate the 52nd edition on Friday. On that day, names like The War on Drugs}, Editors and Punk will also take the stage. On Saturday we’ll dance at Daði Freyr’s, shout out to The Script and Robbie Williams and say hi to Johnny Depp. There will also be a party on Sunday with Goldband, OneRepublic and closing act Red Hot Chili Peppers. The following acts will be broadcast on NPO 2 Extra at the following times:

Friday June 16

Saturday June 17

Sunday June 18