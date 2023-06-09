‘Watch out, or I’ll split your banana’: Madonna and Sam Smith sing new song ‘Vulgar’ together

Pop singer Madonna and pop extravaganza Sam Smith co-recorded a song titled “Vulgar”. They released it on Friday, June 9 on Capitol Records under the name S&M, an acronym for Torture Sex, Sexual Preference for Sadomasochism.

“You know, you’re beautiful when they call you rude,” Smith raps in the song, in the voice of a Middle Eastern melody.

to which Madonna first raps one of her own hits, “Let’s get in to the groove, you just don’t know what to do” and continues with “Boy, get on your knees ’cause I’m Madonna / If you’re with Sam tonight”. fuck you, you fuckin’ with me / so be careful what you say or I’ll break your banana.

grammy controversy

https://youtu.be/BiRvg_zuNhQ

The song is according to American Entertainment Magazine Diversity Follow-up to Madonna’s speech at the Grammy Music Awards ceremony in Los Angeles in February. He introduced award-winning British couple Sam Smith and Kim Petras. He had a hit with the song ‘Anholi’ (about unprotected sex).

Petras is the first trans woman to win a Grammy. Smith has been openly non-binary since 2019 and wore a devil horns hat to the Grammys; Blasphemous Satanism, according to right-wing American politicians. Madonna declared with these two words: “Are you ready for a little controversy? If they call you shocking, outrageous, problematic, provocative or challenging, you’re on the right track.

After that Grammy show, Smith and Madonna hinted at a collaboration, posting pictures of their corsets on social media.

‘Vulgar’ Is An Anthem For Madonna As She’s Made So Much Of Her Career Diversity: intentionally controversial and important both musically and musically.

The song was composed by the same makers as ‘Anholi’. Madonna will perform in the Netherlands in December. Sam Smith performing at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam in May.