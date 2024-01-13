Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final live today via Football Libre, DirecTV, Movistar, Sky HD, ESPN, Blu To Go: Schedule, who is on and on which channel Watch Barcelona-Madrid online for free | Video | game-total

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face Saudi Arabia in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. This competition, which is being played in the Arab country since 2020, will end with great joy. Find out what time they play, possible formations and much more about this important commitment. Similarly, in El Comercio you will get minute by minute information of all the events in real time.
When do they play vs real madrid? barcelona
The Spanish Super Cup final duel between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played this Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
What time do you play? Real Madrid Vs. barcelona
The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona is to be played at 2:00 pm (Peru time). We leave for you the schedules of other countries so that you do not miss this important match.
- Mexico: 1:00 pm
- Ecuador: 2:00 pm
- Colombia: 2:00 pm
- Bolivia: 3:00 pm
- Venezuela: 3:00 pm
- Chile: 4:00 pm
- Argentina: 4:00 pm
- Paraguay: 4:00 pm
- Uruguay: 4:00 pm
- Brazil: 4:00 pm
- Spain: 8:00 pm
which channel to watch Real Madrid Vs. barcelona
The Spanish Classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be broadcast by the DIRECTV signal throughout South America, while for Spain, the signal capable of broadcasting the match is the Movistar Spanish Super Cup. In addition, you can follow minute by minute on the DT El Comercio website.
Where to watch vs Real Madrid? barcelona, online
To watch the online broadcast of the Spanish derby between Real Madrid and Barcelona, you need to create an account in DGO, Movistar+.
History of Real Madrid vs Barcelona
There is no classic in the world that inspires more anticipation than Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona; So, here we share the history of this duel. They have crossed each other’s paths a total of 255 times: the Catalans have won 100 games, Madrid have won 103 games, and 52 draws have been recorded.
- FC Barcelona’s total wins: 100
- Real Madrid’s total wins: 103
- Relation: 52
- Goals in favor of FC Barcelona: 416
- Goals in favor of Real Madrid: 426
- FC Barcelona wins at home: 63
- Real Madrid wins at home: 65
Alignment, Real Madrid Vs. barcelona
- real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Rodrigo, Vinicius.
- FC Barcelona: Iñaki Pena; Kounde, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Ferrán
The Spanish Super Cup has traveled for another year to Saudi Arabia, after deciding to reformulate its format in 2019 and move to the Arab country for sporting and economic promotion, where it has been held since 2020.
Four years ago, Luis Rubiales, then president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), decided to revolutionize the traditional match between the league champion and the winner of the Copa del Rey.
He changed the duel to a four-way final with the cup champion and the runner-up and first and second place in the Spanish Championship to give more sporting excitement to the title, but above all he moved the tournament to Arabia, requiring air There was a search. RFEF Treasure.
The federation initially agreed to a three-year contract until 2022, but subsequent renegotiations confirmed the maintenance of the tournament in the Arab country until 2029.
“Spanish football has secured 400 million euros ($438.3 million); 202 million won ($219 million) for participating teams and another 200 for minor football, Rubiales said at a press conference in 2022.
The new contract means “Arabia will be paid 40 million euros ($43 million) without going there to play and half of that money will be given to minor teams,” explained Rubiales, who broke the news of the scandal in September. Resigned after. Non-consensual kiss of international Jenny Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup final.
The former federation president was referring to the 2021 Super Cup, which was won by Athletic Bilbao and was the only cup that was played in Spain due to the Covid pandemic, since the signing of the contract with Arab.
The following three editions have been held in Riyadh, with the first edition being played in the coastal city of Jeddah in 2020.
