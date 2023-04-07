Watch Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse trailer

To the delight of fans of the young hero, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse was released on the 4th.

Thus, we can get a sense of what awaits us in this new feature, which should hit theaters soon.

Therefore, if you want to know a little more about this preview, read until the end and we will tell you everything.

Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse gets new trailer

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Official Trailer

On April 4, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse was revealed. The teaser came full of action, nostalgia and, of course, comic scenes.

Thus, in the trailer we see Miles Morales joining Gwen Stacy, which shows a society composed of Spider-Men from several different multiverses.

Therefore, waiting and anticipation for the film only increased, remembering that Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse is scheduled to arrive on June 1, 2023 in Brazilian theaters.

About Spider-Man through the Spider-Verse

Directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Thus, the film will continue the story of young Miles Morales, who this time must join Gwen Stacy and a team of Spider-Men to face a new villain.

Namely, the cast consists of Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Issa Rae (Jessica Drew).

The soundtrack is still in charge of Daniel Pemberton, as well as in the first film.

If you want to check out the 2018 movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it’s available on Disney Plus. The sequel is set to open in theaters on June 1.

Now, after the release of the new trailer for Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, anticipation for the premiere could not be higher.