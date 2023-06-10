Watch the best of last week’s Lang Leve de Liefde here!



Watch the best excerpts here Long live love From last week!

Watch a funny moment between Dave and Iris in the video above. Was it salt or sugar?

It was another romantic and at times somewhat awkward week Long live love, Also this week, Dutch singles went in search of true love again. From the whip to the awkward gait of the seductress, everything came to the fore again. A “famous Dutchman” also showed up at the house, but did his date recognize him?

beautiful serene

Love isn’t always fair, it became clear again this week when Jolanda began singing her version of the famous Disney song, ‘Let it go’, It was unbearable for many people with working hearing, but his date was a huge fan.

brothel

It’s always a little awkward to start talking about the bedroom right away in your first 24 hours. Yet when Ed starts talking about his ‘brothel’ room, he completely freaks out. Ed seemed too happy to talk about his whip, Haneke wanted to seek out.

flirting is hard

Arno thinks he’s a hottie and that’s why his date, Jolanda, asks to watch his moves. Arno gets a little uncomfortable here.

Still don’t have BN?

here comes karin as if beyonce Self. Karin, who was famous for 5 minutes, seemed to be in complete shock when her date didn’t recognize her from her short-lived reality show.

Long live love Can be seen every weekday at 19:00 on SBS6. Do you have it Long live love Missed? You can watch the best excerpts and all episodes on Gids.tv and via KIJK.nl.