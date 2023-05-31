Watch the controversial trailer of ‘The Idol’ here

Attention fans of the hit series ‘Euphoria’! Because on 5th June the first episode of ‘The Idol’ will finally be launched on Streamz.

The series has been hyped for months and will undoubtedly become one of HBO’s next big things. Billed as a subversive and revealing take on the music industry, ‘The Idol’ is a co-creation of Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd and ‘Euphoria’ producer Sam Levinson. After the previous teaser of the series, now the trailer has also been released.

“The Idol” tells the story of pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who begins a complicated relationship with nightclub owner and modern-day cult leader Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). After a nervous breakdown ruins her latest tour, Jocelyn is determined to reclaim her status as America’s biggest and sexiest pop star. His passion has been revived by Tedros. Will his romantic awakening take him to glorious new heights or to the darkest depths of his soul?

In addition to Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp (“Tusk”, “The King”), Australian singer, actor and YouTuber Troye Sivan (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, “Spud”) also stars. Disney favorite Debbie Ryan (“Jessie”) in the series. Idol artists also included singers Hari Nef (“You”) and Rachel Sennott of Bodies Bodies, Dan Levy (“Haunted Mansion”), Moses Sumney, and the recently deceased Anne Heche (“Six Days Seven Nights,” “Spread”). In her final on-screen role. Blackpink singer Jennie Kim will also be seen in ‘The Idol.’ Fans are excited about her acting debut.

The series has not yet been shown, but is already the subject of controversy. HBO announced that ‘The Idol’ will be one of the most exciting and exciting series of the year. Last week, the series premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation for less than 5 minutes.

Starting June 5, 2023, ‘The Idol’ can be viewed weekly on Streamz. The Idol is an HBO production in association with A24, co-produced by Sam Levinson, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Reza Faheem. Sam Levinson also directs the series and executive producers include Sam Levinson, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Faheem, Kevin Tureen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert and Sarah E. White.

