Watch the first 9 minutes of ‘Avatar: The Path of Water’

20th Century Studios released the first nine minutes of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' online to publicize the arrival of the digital film.

In an interview with LRM Onlinethe producer of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘, Jon Landauwas asked about the possibility of releasing an extended version, with the inclusion of scenes that ended up being cut during the post-production process.

However, the producer was very blunt in clarifying that there are no plans for any extended version of the film.

“Frankly, we haven’t had time to focus on that (extended version) in this release window. And there was nothing I was sad to see cut, because all cuts were for a reason.”declared the producer.

“Then no. We’ll never get the director’s cut. That’s the movie.”

The film grossed more than 2.3 BILLION at the worldwide box office, being the most successful film of the year 2022.

Set over a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that accompany them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival and the tragedies they endure.

the movie star Zoë Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi It is Kate Winslet.

