Watch the stunning first trailer for the movie starring Ariana Grande

Shower of announcements and stars at the Super Bowl. While Usher set the stage on fire with his explosive halftime show, over one hundred million American viewers were able to enjoy specially created commercials during the break. Thus, Ben Affleck, Anthony Hopkins, Christopher Walken, Ice Spice, Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B or Arnold Schwarzenegger found themselves on the small screen to promote BMW, M&M’s or Dunkin’ Donuts, while Jennifer Aniston was seen on “Friends”. “Found my ally by David Schwimmer. For Uber Eats advertising. Beyoncé ” broken internet » With a crazy Verizon commercial, then the release of two songs for his new album “Act II”. The public was also able to discover some trailers for upcoming blockbusters: “Deadpool & Wolverine”, “Despicable Me 4”, “Twisters” (the sequel to the iconic 1996 film) but also “Wicked”!

Watch the teaser of the movie “Wicked”:

“It is the magician who must be feared.”

Yes, after years of teases, the film adaptation of the musical comedy based on the universe of “The Wizard of Oz” is coming to screens around the world in November 2024. If Jeff Goldblum plays the Wizard, the two singers share the poster: Elphaba Throop, the Wicked Witch of the West, is played by Cynthia Erivo while Ariana Grande returns to the camera to play Galinda, the Good Witch of the South. Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey are also part of the cast. , We are both different and alike, and the differences between us are what make us truly special. Hopefully we can use our differences to introduce ourselves to each other. We don’t turn people away because they’re different, we welcome them because they’re special » Cynthia Erivo specifies Vanity Fair,

Thus, the public was able to discover the first trailer for “Wicked” for the sequel, which promises to be musical as well as spectacular and colorful. And on screen, two witches must team up to fight the Wizard of Oz. , I am not afraid. It’s the magician who should fear me » Cynthia Erivo promises in this first one-minute teaser. So come Thanksgiving to discover the movie “Wicked,” which is only the first part of the story of what will be the end of a very busy year for Ariana Grande. In fact, the popstar will make her big return to singing on March 8 with her seventh album, “Eternal Sunshine,” which currently features the hit “Yes, And?” Which has 164 million plays on Spotify.