Watch the trailer for the second season of ‘And Just Like That…’ here

Get ready to return to the glamorous world of New York’s most glamorous women! You can watch the second season of And Just Like That… starting 23rd June on Streamz.

The sequel to the popular sitcom ‘Sex and the City’ is on the way and has now received a preview trailer. Get ready for a fresh dose of challenges, romance and hilarious dialogues!

Plus, another piece of news was sent out into the world: Samantha (KIM Cattrall) will be returning in the new season. A big surprise, when she assured Piers Morgan in 2017 that she would never play Samantha again. Even after the first season of the franchise revival ‘And Just Like That’ aired, she stuck to her stance. However, the news was confirmed this week. Whether or not Samantha Jones is actually back remains to be seen. As far as we know, she only appears in a cameo in the season finale.

John Corbett also makes his return to the series. In the original series, John plays Aidan Shaw, an attractive furniture designer and one of Carrie’s two great loves. You’ll find out how the two fare in the new season.

In the trailer we also see how the second season of And Just Like That… returns to its original roots: cocktails, parties and fashion statements! Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigate a new year filled with surprising challenges. Carrie recovers from her grief, starts dating again and says goodbye to her podcast. Miranda moves to Los Angeles to be with her new love, Che. Charlotte balances her new career path with her family life. Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema Patel (Sarita Chowdhary), Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) and Dr. We’ll see more of Nyla Wallace (Karen Pittman) in the new season.

We also know that Sam Smith will have a role in the series. The announcement was made on Twitter via a photo of the singer on set. ‘Set pe kuch unhoni tak’, joked the makers, referring to the singer’s most recent hit ‘Unholy’. It’s unclear what role Sam will play in the new season.

Starting June 23, the second season of And Just Like That… can be viewed weekly on Streamz. The series is directed by Michael Patrick King and stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The entire Sex and the City original series can also be viewed on Streamz.