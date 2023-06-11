Watch these movies about the sometimes difficult relationship between father and child(ren)

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993)

Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) works as a voice actor for dubbing cartoons. When he is not allowed to see his three children following their divorce, he uses his talents as an actor and impersonator to disguise himself as a respectable English governess with a Scottish accent. Mrs. Doubtfire manages to gain a foothold in the Hillard family and then win their hearts. Hillard manages to become his alter ego to become a improved version of himself. The bond she builds with her kids as a nanny is heartwarming. Discover 'Mrs. Doubtfire' from Proximus Pickx now through the TV options 'Pickx All Stars' and 'Pickx All Stars & Sports'.

‘About a Boy’ (2002)

Sometimes father/child relationships develop without a biological relationship. It's the same in this movie based on a novel by Nick Hornby. Will Freeman (Hugh Grant) is a sworn bachelor from London in his thirties. He remains a prosperous life thanks to the royalties of a Christmas song written by his father. One day he plans to seduce single mothers by pretending to have a son. Before he knew it, he got Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), a 12-year-old boy who is bullied at school. When Marcus's mother Fiona (Toni Collette) ends up in the hospital, he takes the boy for a few days. This is how the two become friends: Will teaches Marcus the art of being cool and Marcus teaches Will how to act like adults.



‘Beautiful Boy’ (2018)

David Sheff (Steve Carell) had already laid out the blueprint for the life of his son Nicolas (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and sporty young man: at age 18, Nick would begin a prestigious university study and then pursue a career. But David's world comes crashing down when he learns that his 12-year-old son got addicted to drugs. What started as occasional use turned into a heroin addiction. Nothing seems to be possible to help Nick kick his addiction. Now that his son has become completely dependent on heroin over time and his health is deteriorating, David decides to do everything to save his son. In doing so, he crosses not only his own but also his family's boundaries. The film is based on the memoirs of journalist David Sheff and his son Nick. In this book both emphasize that heroin and crystal meth may be fatal damage to the users and their families. "Beautiful Boy" is available through Prime Video. You can now stream the full range of Prime Video from your Android TV Box. More information about this option can be found here.



‘Boy Erased’ (2018)

In this film we meet Jared Emmons (Lucas Hedges), son of a Baptist minister (Russell Crowe) from the conservative US state of Arkansas. Jared at age 19 is compelled to tell her parents that she likes men. Fearing disapproval from his family, friends, and religious community, Jared is pressured into a so-called "conversion therapy" to undergo. There he comes into conflict with the head doctor and slowly discovers and claims his true identity. The relationship between a gay son and a conservative religious father becomes fully featured in this film. The film is based on the memoir of Garrard Conley, who himself was sent for conversion therapy.



‘The Father’ (2020)

With a title like that, it was hard not to include this film in this list. 'The Father' wins Oscar in 2021 and shows how a woman treats herself with an 80 year old father suffering from dementia. We see how Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) flatly refuses to help his daughter (Olivia Coleman) despite her poor mental health. It's tempting to watch a movie with changing attitudes. The father has been told. 'The Father' is a fascinating portrait of dementia and offers much more than just a gruesome look at the disease. After all, Anthony and his daughter have a father-daughter relationship that plays a central role in this film.