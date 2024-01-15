Watch Venezuela vs Guatemala game live today: What time, on which channel will it be played and where to watch the friendly Venezuela game free online via Fútbol Libre TV, Televen, Tigo Sports, Fox Sports, Televen stream | game-total

The Venezuelan team will face Guatemala in a new international friendly match. ‘Vinotinto’ comes to this duel after a 2–1 defeat against Italy; While the Central American team also lost to Ecuador. Next, find out what time they play, the lineups, bets and which channel to watch the match broadcast on.

When does Venezuela play vs? guatemala

Venezuela and Guatemala will face each other in a friendly duel this Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Shell Energy Stadium in Texas, United States.

What time does Venezuela Vs play? guatemala

The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM in Guatemala and 6:00 PM in Venezuela. See what time they play according to each country:

Guatemala: 4:00 pm

Peru: 5:00 pm

Ecuador: 5:00 pm

Colombia: 5:00 pm

Bolivia: 6:00 pm

Venezuela: 6:00 pm

Chile: 7:00 pm

Argentina: 7:00 pm

Paraguay: 7:00 pm

Uruguay: 7:00 pm

Brazil: 7:00 pm

How to watch Venezuela vs? guatemala

To watch the game live you must tune into Televen for the whole of Venezuela; In the Guatemala region, the signal in charge of broadcasting it will be Tigo Sports. Similarly, through El Comercio you can live minute by minute in real time.

In the first clash between the two teams, Italy beat Venezuela 2-1 with Argentina-born forward Mateo Retegui scoring two goals in a friendly in Fort Lauderdale (outside Miami) on Thursday.

The striker, who transferred to Genova from Boca Juniors last year, scored in the 40th and 81st minutes, while Spanish Cadiz attacker Darwin Matches scored in the 43rd minute for ‘Vinotinto’, who had missed a penalty early in the game. ,

Retegui, 24, has four goals in five games and is boosting his bid to become the goal man Italy are looking for in their title defense at the European Championships in Germany (14 June – 14 July).

Venezuela had significant chances to seal the victory in front of its big fans at Chase Stadium, home of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, starting with Alessandro Buongiorno’s effort to beat the experienced Salomon with a maximum penalty in his side’s favor two minutes into the game. Hui. Rondon.