Watching Tips: ‘The Flash’ Studio DC’s 3 Superhero Movies

Admin 30 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 48 Views


Check out the tips for superhero fans! The Flash hits theaters next week. These three DC superhero movies, all of which can be viewed on HBO Max, should not be missed by fans.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Direction: Zack Snyder| mould: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, et al | see straight

After the death of Superman, Earth is more vulnerable than ever. Batman joins forces with Wonder Woman to recruit a new team of superheroes and save the world from the alien villain Steppenwolf, who is searching for three magic cubes to complete a mission from an even greater threat. Is.

wonder woman (2017)

Direction: Patty Jenkins | mould: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, David Thewlis, et al | see straight

When British pilot Steve Trevor crashes his plane off the coast of Themyscira, an Amazon island protected from the outside world, Wonder Woman learns of a war in the human world that threatens to destroy millions of lives. The heroine decides to go with Trevor to intervene. She discovers her true powers.

birds of prey (2020)

Direction: Cathy Yan | mould: Margot Robbie, Ella J. Basco, Ewan McGregor, and others | see straight

Following her breakup with the Joker, the insane Harley Quinn tries to rescue a young girl named Cassandra Cain from the clutches of flamboyant mobster Roman Sionis. He stole a diamond from her which contained valuable information. Harley works against her will with a team of powerful women: Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Nicki Minaj sued for damage to jewelry and nonpayment Show

Nicki Minaj is being sued by a jeweler for allegedly failing to pay bills for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved