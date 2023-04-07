Watchmen Director and Marvel Writer Are Developing Medusa Film for Amazon Studios

This one is for those interested in Greek mythology!

Jellyfish will win a different version in a new movie from Amazon Studios. The feature film is an action-adventure project that promises to reimagine the Gorgon of Greek mythology.

The project will be directed by Nicole KassellEmmy winner for her work directing episodes of the series watchmen from HBO. In addition, Kassell has directed episodes of The Leftovers, The Americans It is Westworld.

Nicole Perlman will work on the project alongside Kassell. Known for her work for Marvel Studios, the screenwriter participated in the writing of Guardians of the Galaxy It is captain marvel. Moving away from hero projects, she also worked on the script for Detective Pikachu. In addition to being a screenwriter, she will serve as one of the film’s executive producers.

Plot details have not been released, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. All that is known is that the story starring Medusa will present her on an epic journey to save the world after disobeying the gods. The proposal would be to reimagine everything the public believes to know about the character, who in mythology is transformed after being violated by the god Poseidon, and now has snakes in place of her hair, as well as the ability to turn people into statues with just a look. .

The film will be produced by Vinson Films, involved in the production of titles such as Mystery in the Mediterraneanfrom Netflix, and the horror film Bloody Wedding. The production does not have a scheduled release date.

