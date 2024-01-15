Water Battery, an Environmental Reality – El Sol de Mexico

After several years of research, an international group Scientist managed to develop earlier water batteries metal ions that are less toxic Environment And this human healthIn addition to reducing the risk of Explosion and fire.

Coordinated by a team of researchers RMIT University (Melbourne, Australia)Water is used to replace organic electrolytes, allowing the flow of electric current between the positive and negative terminals, which means that their batteries Conversely, they cannot produce fire or explode. lithium ion batterieswhich is commonly used for someone Electronic equipment.

batteries were created water-based magnesium or zinc Since these are ingredients that are easily found in nature, they are more Cheap And is less toxic than the elements used in it conventional batteriesThe leader of the research, scientist Tianyi Ma, noted a world leader in the field of renewable energy.

Thanks to the accessibility of its elements and the simplicity of the manufacturing processes water batteries Tianyi Ma said that its production could be made possible.

batteries normal ion Lithium or lead-acid are composed of three major elements: a cathode, an anode, and a ElectrolyteThis last component is a liquid chemical solution that once poured into Battery Cannot be recovered easily.

Now the market is dominant lithium ion batteriesBut they always represent a safety risk due to the instability of their components, making them prone to fire or explosion.

water batteries The problem is reduced to a great extent due to its composition, it is also proven that it improves performance and useful life electronic items Those who use it.

“In addressing the challenges of eradication lithium battery) at the end of its useful life that consumers, industry and governments around the world face technology current energy storage, our batteries They can be safely separated and the materials reused or recycled,” the scientist commented in a statement from the Australian university.

Tianyi Ma said that his Battery works in comparison to lead acid batteries present, but can be easily recycled without risk pollution Requires chemistry or special equipment.

mother is one Scientist and world leader in the field of Renewable energyPioneering work was done in the areas of functional photocatalytic, electrocatalytic, thermocatalytic and piezocatalytic materials for the collection and use of renewable solar, mechanical and thermal energy, as well as the capture, utilization and storage of carbon.

The research involved participation scientific assistant and experts from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, China and other countries, and as part of the study battery series Small scale testing to assess challenges technologyWhich includes increasing the energy storage capacity and its useful life.

“Our batteries last longer than commercial lithium-ion batteries now available on the market, making them ideal for intensive, high-speed use in real-world applications,” the researcher said.

“With impressive capacity and long service life, we have not only advanced battery technologyBut we have successfully integrated our design with solar panels, which shows renewable energy storage Efficient and stable,” he said.

water battery The distance with the team is decreasing lithium ion technology In terms of energy density, the aim is to use the least possible space per unit of energy.

“We recently built a ion water battery Magnesium which has an energy density of 75 watt-hours per kilogram, up to 30 percent of the latest car battery Tesla,” Tianyi Ma commented.

“The next step is to increase the energy density of our water batteries by developing new nanomaterials electrode material,

Ma said it was likely that magnesium Be the chosen content of the future Water batteries.

“The ion water batteries Has the ability to replace magnesium lead acid batteries in the short term, between one and three years, and potentially replace lithium ion batteries In the long term, within 5 to 10 years.

“He magnesium It is lighter than other metals, including zinc and nickelhas a high potential energy density and will allow batteries It has faster charging times and better ability to support power-hungry devices and applications.”

The scientist said that batteries Water-based solutions were suitable for large-scale applications, making them ideal for network storage and data integration. Renewable energyEspecially in terms of security considerations.

“As our technology advances, other types of small-scale energy storage applications, such as powering people’s homes and entertainment devices, may become a reality,” he concluded.