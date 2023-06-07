Water is flowing again from an ancient city pump at Huis Bechter, and everyone can drink from it (Torhout)

On the renovated Torhoutsee Markt, the centuries-old, historic city pump near the Huis Beckert has been put back into operation after a thorough renovation. From now on it is a free drinking water tap for passersby. “You can refill a cup or drinking bottle,” it seems.

A water pump was built at the former Huis Bechter brewery in 1835 to improve the city’s water supply after an outbreak of cholera. As part of the city center renewal, it was decided to thoroughly renovate the well preserved bluestone construction and bring it back into operation.

“I don’t know when the pump stopped at that time, but I never saw water flowing out of it,” explains Erfgoed Lieselotte Denolf (CD&V) Alderman. “The pump was fitted with an electronic interior that allows passers-by to use it as a tap point. The water is drinkable after all.”

To activate the pump, it is sufficient to hold the hand briefly in front of the electronic eye. “You can refill a cup or drinking bottle,” says Alderman. “But if it is used excessively, the system automatically shuts down. This prevents wastage.

In early 2018, the Agency for the Immovable Heritage approved the management plan the city had drawn up for the two nineteenth-century pumps at rue Neuve and Market. This resulted in a restoration premium of 10,500 Euros. The refurbishment of the two pumps will cost a total of 40,000 Euros.