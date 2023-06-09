Water Way and 4 More Tips on Disney Plus

With so many different streaming services out there, the range is immense. In our weekly streaming tips, we recommend the latest movies, series and more. In Movie Tips of the Week 23 (2023): Avatar: The Way of Water and Oops, I’m Moving!

Film Tips Week 23 (2023): Avatar: The Way of Water and Oops, I’m Growing Up!

1. Avatar: The Way to Water (Disney Plus)

After fourteen years of waiting, the sequel to the movie Avatar is finally here, in which humanity ventures into the alien Pandora in search of a precious material. There they encounter the blue Na’vi, who want to protect their world.

Sully, the main character, turns into a boatman in that film and in this sequel you see his new family and their struggles. Do you find three hours and fifteen minutes too long for a movie? So now you can watch the film piece by piece on Disney Plus.

2. Oops, I’m moving! (Netflix)

Based on the book of the same name, now you can see the film Oi, I’m Growing Up! can see. The film is about new moms who, after knowing all about getting pregnant and giving birth, are thrown into completely different problems for which they are completely unprepared. as well as Katja Schurmann, Yolanthe Kabau and Soy Kroon, among others.

3. Creed III (Prime Video)

Michael B. Jordan returned as boxer Adonis Creed. This time, he’s up against a childhood friend (Jonathan Majors) who recently served a lengthy prison sentence and wants to prove he’s the king of the boxing ring.

4. Tour de France: Au Coeur de Peloton (Netflix)

Attention cycling fans, because in the Tour de France series: au coeur de peloton you get a unique look behind the scenes at the world’s biggest cycling race. Cameras follow eight employees as they prepare and cycle the trip.

5. The Idol (HBO Max)

Following The White Lotus and Succession, HBO’s new Sunday night series is The Idol. From Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, this series follows pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who falls under the spell of cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd).

The series has been bashed by critics, but now that the first episode is out, you can see for yourself what you think about it.

Trailer of the Week: Good Omens Season 2