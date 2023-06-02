Waves from Dutch top short track star Hanne Desmet: “Wow, I’m going to miss you”

The break imposed between the Dutch short track team and our compatriots Hanne and Stijn Desmet also left serious scars with Dutch top athletes. Multiple Olympic medalist Yara van Kerkhof said goodbye to training partner and friend Hanne Desmet on Instagram.

Her accompanying comment left nothing to the imagination. “Glad to be a team with you. ️ To share our fun, your shoulder to cry on, suffer hardships together, make each other better and celebrate victories. Amai, how I will miss you.

After the previous winter, the Dutch skating federation decided that brother and sister Desmet were no longer welcome in Heerenveen, where they had been training with the Dutch selection for years. It was clearly a thorn in the side that Belgium’s training partners suddenly started winning medals at international championships and Olympic Games.

The Desmet family have now found a solution together with the Flemish Skating Union: they will train on the other side of the ocean from this month. They currently live in the United States, after which they will move to Canada.