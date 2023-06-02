Waves from Dutch top short track star Hanne Desmet: “Wow, I’m going to miss you”

Admin 48 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 36 Views

The break imposed between the Dutch short track team and our compatriots Hanne and Stijn Desmet also left serious scars with Dutch top athletes. Multiple Olympic medalist Yara van Kerkhof said goodbye to training partner and friend Hanne Desmet on Instagram.

guy van den langenberg

Her accompanying comment left nothing to the imagination. “Glad to be a team with you. ️ To share our fun, your shoulder to cry on, suffer hardships together, make each other better and celebrate victories. Amai, how I will miss you.

After the previous winter, the Dutch skating federation decided that brother and sister Desmet were no longer welcome in Heerenveen, where they had been training with the Dutch selection for years. It was clearly a thorn in the side that Belgium’s training partners suddenly started winning medals at international championships and Olympic Games.

The Desmet family have now found a solution together with the Flemish Skating Union: they will train on the other side of the ocean from this month. They currently live in the United States, after which they will move to Canada.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

(translate to tag) Hann Desmet

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

He was hailed a hero and received one decoration after another, but the Australian soldier now turns out to be a war criminal

As Australia’s most respected soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith had a reputation as a hero until Australian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved