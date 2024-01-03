Cuban comedian ulysses toirac criticized Government has approved salary hike for health and education sectorsAnd assured that this increase is just “a drop of water in the desert”.

“Although the state has allocated 25 billion pesos…it is a drop of water in the desert,” he said on his Facebook wall.

Ulysses reported that the average salary in Cuba is 3,888 pesos, although for official exchange rate purposes this means 162 dollars, no one exchanges dollars at the bank for that rate. In fact, those 3,888 pesos do not reach “$13 in the informal market”.

“With an exchange rate that is close to 300 Cuban pesos per dollar, purchasing power can be estimated. A carton of eggs is 3,000 pesos, which is the price of some (read with 30 years of service) in the areas I mentioned. The highest salary increase is for the beginning,” he said.

“Insert a pencil. Electricity, water… basic services are lacking. Keep in mind that with 3,888 pesos it is not enough for that and add soap, detergent, basic items that every family consumes and all members of the family “Do not earn 3,888 pesos per month. A typical Cuban family has two children and at least a few elderly people whose retirement barely (in some cases) exceeds a thousand pesos per month,” he said.

Facebook screenshot / Ulysses Toirac

For the actor, in Cuba we can no longer speak of “resistance”, but of “barbaric survival”.

Toiraq questioned politicians for boasting about salary increases as if it were a “merit” when a carton of eggs on the street is not enough even for a family to eat once a day.

“We are already in a humanitarian crisis. With a very small layer of beneficiaries (with increasing incomes) and a large layer (with increasing incomes),” he deplored.

“Our old people do not have medicines and food to face the diseases of old age. Children do not have adequate nutrition for their mental and physical development,” he said.

The comedian criticized the government’s insistence on trying to find a way out of the crisis through finance, when the solution should be to produce more.

He warned, “I don’t know if you realize how much it will hurt if the dollar gets to 350, 360, 380… and it continues to move toward those figures. Unstoppable.”

He concluded, “There have been no triumphs, no victories to be proud of. There have only been failures. A very long series that has brought us here, and promises to ‘keep moving forward’ “