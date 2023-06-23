We are in the midst of a global backlash against #MeToo

emma curves

I sing when I sing my son to sleep dreams are lies by Marco Borsato. sleep baby sleep you get fed up and by chance i found out all the places dreams are lies Turns it off in a few minutes. Still, as a #MeToo sympathizer, I’ve always had a kind of asterisk in my head, an unfinished feeling that says: There’s something about this (*Borsetto was accused of sexually aggressive behavior is and can still be prosecuted).

I am not the only one to struggle with this inconvenience. But it was the newspapers looking for signs of recognition when Lil’ Klein* and Johnny Depp* performed with their band Hollywood Vampires at Pinkpop last weekend (*Lil’ Klein appeared in a video showing his ex-girlfriend driving a car . * Depp leaks text messages in which he imagines raping the burnt corpse of his ex Amber Heard). Music journalists all of a sudden started following their job descriptions very strictly. La-di-da, nothing to worry about.

An Impossible Question: What if the artist you love does the same thing you hate? American Claire Deidrer also appears in page 286. Monster – A Fan’s Dilemma not closed. she doesn’t let great art be taken away from her like me dreams are lies Don’t let this put you off: Our relationship with music is emotional, sometimes so emotional that the artist becomes untouched. Dederer is not arguing for banning artists suspected of abuse – neither am I – but at least for awareness: the strict distinction between art and artist is in the interest of artists who commit abuse.

Watch the minutes-long applause a teary-eyed Johnny Depp received at his first premiere in Cannes in May after hearing of the attack. That applause wasn’t just for the star and her poorly received film, it was the voice of the backlash against #MeToo. Cannes festival boss Thierry Fremaux commented: ‘I don’t care what it (the lawsuit) is about. I also care for Depp as an actor. Depp was aided in his comeback by an online hate campaign against his former Heard, with hundreds of troll accounts pumping out anti-Heard content sponsored by right-wing media outlets and the “men’s rights movement”.

Feedback can be felt here as well. Men who are accused of assault or sexual abuse are making headlines even before the legal process. For example, the German band Rammstein* will play two gigs in Groningen in early July. (* In early June, after speaking to dozens of women and those involved, German media outlined a pattern of abuse of power and systematic sexual abuse by singer Till Lindemann. where they were allegedly drugged and raped. An investigation by the Berlin OM has begun.) Several Rammstein supporter accounts have already been set up on Instagram to blackmail those women Depp method.

In Berlin, the authorities have announced that they will ban after-parties at Rammstein concerts. But the media and the Groningen City Council expressed displeasure mainly over the crossing of the sound barriers at the concerts. No attention was paid to women’s safety. The municipality of Groningen asks by telephone to leave it to the organization, the organizer Greenhouse Talent does not comment. A city spokesman said the allegations “still need to be investigated”. Absolutely.

What worries me about the words ‘canceled’ and ‘cancelled’: they suggest a sort of public process in which the audience withdraws after paying a ‘penalty’ to the performer. But this process is far more reprehensible. British rapper Slowthai*’s festival Down the Rabbit Hole and many others were canceled in May (*Slowthai is accused of rape). Being less well known, they could have missed it.

Whether or not a performer is allowed to applaud after the party is not up to the audience. It is up to opportunistic broadcast owners, booking offices and festival chefs to wait until the group of drinkers has sobered up compared to the number of paying fans.

Emma Curvers is a media reporter and columnist de volkrant, Columns do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editors, read our guidelines here.