“We are still together after 22 years, three colleges, two selections, one degree in medicine and one Mir”

Helena, on the left, next to Carmen angel manso

When, at the age of 3, Helena and Carmen entered the doors of nursery school my number And they saw each other for the first time, they couldn’t even imagine 22 years, three schools, a university, two selectivities and by A glance Later they will remain united.

If the same word is to be chosen together to define carmen valino And helena fernandez (Both were born in Mino in 1998) friends: Road, classroom, faculty, profession, group of friends and, above all, life. Life and its coincidences brought them to each other’s path and they, never one to give up, decided that they would no longer be apart. Carmen herself defends that it is a matter of choice: «You decide who you want to keep with you. After 22 years, I can’t imagine that Helena is not part of my life,” he explains.

It all started in the classrooms of a nursery school: «That’s where it all started. “We already have a lot of photos from that time together,” says Helena. That’s how they became friends and shared desks, games, and hobbies throughout their childhood: “We saw each other in the morning at school. Saw and in the afternoon we met at the theatre, skating and Galician dancing. “We even learned to play guitar together!” says Helena.

Of “Very similar personalities, but a different way of being -In the words of Carmen herself-“, both knew that they wanted to dedicate themselves to the world of science: “We were both already heading towards the health sector and, when it came time to choose subjects in high school , so that’s where we went,” says Helena. The same thing happened in high school, which he took in a neighboring municipality. betanzos, which meant starting from another center. But, at this point, was the change in institution going to tear them apart? On the contrary, it served to unite them even more: “We went back to the same class and, when we changed schools together and went to another where people already knew each other,” says Helena. , so we became even closer.”

At that time, both were already clear about one thing: they wanted to study medicine. Selectivity wasn’t going to make it easy for them, but as we already said, they are experts at not giving up. Meanwhile, they lived that life together, which for both of them is their best memory: «The trip we took to Paris after finishing high school. It was a big change, we went from studying every day for selectivity to going to France without any worries,” recalls Helena.

Carmen, on the left, next to Helena angel manso

medicine for the second time

Neither of them ran the race the first time, so they enrolled in separate grades, but with the secret idea that their paths would cross again. Carmen started nursing and dual degree in helena Biology and ChemistryBut the following year, they appeared together again ABAU: “That was the worst day I remember together,” explains Carmen. She adds, “There were a lot of nerves while playing, but it helped me a lot to know that we were in this together.” And in the second attempt, As always, they entered together through the doors of the Faculty of Medicine from the University of Santiago (USC). Six years have passed since then, and in January 2024, a little more than a month ago, the two crossed their special finish line together while taking the Mir exam.

Those girls met at the age of 3, today they are two doctors but what now? What will become of these lives after 22 years of accumulated moments? They must choose a field of medicine in which they will work for at least the next four years, and From everything it appears that, now, their paths have parted ways, Carmen jokes, “Although we were both in the same branch, our tastes were always different, and the specialty was no exception.” None of them dare to tell that specialty or the place where they will be in these years. “Everything will depend on the results of Mir,” they agree, speaking to each other, complementing each other perfectly, with the complexity that only comes from being together.

different characteristics

He is clear that everything indicates that his debut in the world of work will be different: “We don’t plan to do the same specialty, everyone likes different things”says helena. They also do not agree on the priority of their destination. Helena would like to live “close”, while Carmen wouldn’t mind packing her suitcase: “I prefer to move away. My main options are to live next to the house or move to the other side of the peninsula, and I wouldn’t rule that out either. “Does,” he says.

Of course, both are clear that even if they separate, they will never stop being united: “Carmen has been a constant element in my life, an indispensable support in difficult times and an incredible company in beautiful moments,” says Helena. ” A speech that, once again, is complemented by her friend’s speech: “Our paths may part now, but I trust that we will be together.”

When asked to define the other in one word, they both choose the same word: «sympathetic», It is not strange that they even agree on this. And their connection is one of those connections that leads them to talk to each other without using words. “Helena’s perspective is most important to me when I have to make a decision,” explains Carmen. He added, “We know our ‘past’, where we came from, what difficulties we may have faced and what our strengths are, so when we are faced with a problem we can give advice with perspective. “

But, being objective, he also admits that so much friendship can sometimes become overwhelming: “The worst thing about walking such parallel paths is that, sometimes, it’s hard to separate. And some drugs do not come up in the conversation. “We are doing something and unknowingly we start talking about the world!”, concluding these two friends decide to stay together for the rest of their lives.