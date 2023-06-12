We Can Expect Tom Holland in Many More Series After ‘The Crowded Room’

Although ‘The Crowded Room’ was quite a challenge for Tom Holland, he’s definitely open to appearing in television series more often.

Holland made his mark after his huge success as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now he’s landed a lead role as well crowded room, The series is a psychological thriller based on the true story of Billy Milligan.

open to challenges

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Holland discussed the possibility of appearing in another television series.

they informed crowded room Was a challenging experience, but he is always open to new challenges to push himself. Watch the interview below and read his statement.

never say Never

“For me, the most important thing is that I like challenges,” Holland started. “I love new things. I love being challenged in ways I haven’t experienced before.”

Holland then continued: “I really try to live by the principle that you have to put yourself in uncomfortable situations so that you get used to that kind of tension. And ‘The Crowded Room’ really had everything I was looking for.” “

He concluded with: He said, “I would never say ‘never’ to doing a television series again. I’d be lying if I said ‘The Crowded Room’ didn’t completely exhaust me, so it took me a while to get back into it.” There would be hesitation. But I’m really proud of the result and would definitely consider doing something like this again.”

look at crowded room on Apple TV+.