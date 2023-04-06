We can now sign up for the 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championship

The Pokémon Company International has announced that reservations can now be made to access the temporary store of Pokémon Center of the Pokémon International Championships of Europe 2023 (EUIC, for its acronym in English), which will take place from April 14 to 16 in the center Convention Center ExCeL London.

For the first time, fans will be able to seeVisit a temporary Pokémon Center store at an EUIC Pokémon event[1]where you will find a variety of premium promotional items, as well as exclusive International Championship merchandise with amazing designs.

Reservations can be made on the official EUIC website here.

Discover more about the Pokémon Europe 2023 International Championship… and its store

The Pokémon Center Temporary Store for the 2023 Pokémon International Championships Europe will be open on April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and April 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 pm, and will be located in Halls N15 to N18 of ExCeL London.

This temporary Pokémon Center store will provide an opportunity for both the general public and championship players to experience the exciting world of Pokémon.

The store will feature new product lines, fan-favorite Pokémon, amazing photo opportunities, and much more. Time reservations to visit the temporary Pokémon Center for the 2023 Pokémon International Championships in Europe can be made before the store opens and throughout the weekend, depending on availability.

The 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championships will take place from April 14 to 16 at the ExCeL London convention centre. Trainers from all over the world will battle in the Pokémon Trading Card Gamethe videogames Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple, Pokémon UNITE and Pokémon GO.

These events will award a large number of Championship Points to players in the Pokémon TCG and Video Game Championships, as well as direct invitations to the Pokémon GO World Championship.

Learn more about the 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championships here.